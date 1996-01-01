Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Acute vs. Persistent Viral Infections
An infection in which the virus is continually present in the body is referred to as:
Diseases of short duration frequently followed by long-term immunity are referred to as:
Which of the following viral infections is considered an acute infection? (Answer choices show the name of the virus and the time it remains present in the body).
Acute Viral Infections
Which of the following statements about acute viral infections is false?
A vaccine to a virus allows the body to be exposed to the virus and not get sick. This allows the body to recognize the virus and better fight the virus if the person does become infected. How would a vaccine help someone deal with a virus which causes an acute infection?
Persistent Viral Infections
Varicella is an acute infectious disease commonly known as chicken pox. This disease is caused by a DNA virus that causes a moderate to severe body rash that stays dormant in the body after the rash. The virus can be reactivated years or decades later creating a rash known as shingles. What type of infection is occurring when the virus is dormant in the body for years?