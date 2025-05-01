Back
Assembly Spontaneous packaging of viral genome and proteins into new virus particles within a host cell. Viral Genome Genetic material of a virus that is packaged during the formation of new virus particles. Capsid Proteins Structural proteins that form the protective shell around the viral genome during virus formation. Nucleocapsid Complex of viral nucleic acid and its surrounding protein shell, assembled in the cytoplasm. Enveloped Virus Virus type that acquires an outer lipid layer from the host cell membrane during release. Non-enveloped Virus Virus type lacking an outer lipid layer, completing assembly entirely within the cytoplasm. Lipid Envelope Host-derived outer membrane acquired by certain viruses as they exit the host cell. Cytoplasm Cellular region where viral components are synthesized and assembled into new viruses. Release Final step following assembly, where newly formed viruses exit the host cell. Animal Virus Infection Process involving entry, replication, assembly, and release of viruses in animal host cells. Viral Proteins Molecules synthesized in the host cell that combine with the genome to form new viruses. Cytoplasmic Membrane Host cell structure from which enveloped viruses derive their outer lipid layer during exit. Mature Virus Fully assembled infectious particle, ready for release from the host cell. Packaging Process of enclosing viral genetic material and proteins into a new virus particle.
Animal Viruses: 4. Assembly Inside Host Cell definitions
