Assembly Spontaneous packaging of viral genome and proteins into new virus particles within a host cell.

Viral Genome Genetic material of a virus that is packaged during the formation of new virus particles.

Capsid Proteins Structural proteins that form the protective shell around the viral genome during virus formation.

Nucleocapsid Complex of viral nucleic acid and its surrounding protein shell, assembled in the cytoplasm.

Enveloped Virus Virus type that acquires an outer lipid layer from the host cell membrane during release.

Non-enveloped Virus Virus type lacking an outer lipid layer, completing assembly entirely within the cytoplasm.