Budding A process where viral particles exit a host cell by wrapping themselves in a portion of the cell's membrane, forming a lipid envelope. Cytoplasmic Membrane A cellular boundary used by enveloped viruses to acquire their outer lipid layer during release. Lipid Envelope A membrane-derived layer surrounding some viruses, obtained from host cell membranes during exit. Nucleocapsid A viral structure composed of genetic material encased in a protein shell, often coated by matrix proteins during assembly. Spike Proteins Viral surface molecules that embed into host membranes, facilitating envelope formation and later host cell recognition. Matrix Proteins Proteins that connect the nucleocapsid to the forming viral envelope, ensuring structural integrity during budding. Virion A fully assembled, infectious viral particle released from the host cell, capable of initiating new infections. Golgi Apparatus A cellular organelle that can provide membrane material for viral envelopes in some enveloped viruses. Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum A membrane-bound organelle that may contribute its membrane to the viral envelope during virus release. Apoptosis A programmed cell death mechanism, often triggered by immune responses, enabling non-enveloped virus release. Non-enveloped Virus A type of virus lacking a lipid envelope, released after host cell death, often via apoptosis. Enveloped Virus A virus surrounded by a lipid membrane derived from host cell structures during the release process. Vesicles Small membrane-bound sacs that transport viral particles from organelles to the cell exterior during release. Programmed Cell Death A regulated cellular process leading to self-destruction, facilitating the escape of non-enveloped viruses. Immune Response A host defense mechanism that can trigger apoptosis, indirectly aiding the release of non-enveloped viruses.
Animal Viruses: 5. Release from Host Cell definitions
