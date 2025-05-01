Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Budding A process where viral particles exit a host cell by wrapping themselves in a portion of the cell's membrane, forming a lipid envelope.

Cytoplasmic Membrane A cellular boundary used by enveloped viruses to acquire their outer lipid layer during release.

Lipid Envelope A membrane-derived layer surrounding some viruses, obtained from host cell membranes during exit.

Nucleocapsid A viral structure composed of genetic material encased in a protein shell, often coated by matrix proteins during assembly.

Spike Proteins Viral surface molecules that embed into host membranes, facilitating envelope formation and later host cell recognition.

Matrix Proteins Proteins that connect the nucleocapsid to the forming viral envelope, ensuring structural integrity during budding.