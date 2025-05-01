Skip to main content
Back

Animal Viruses: 5. Release from Host Cell definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Budding
    A process where viral particles exit a host cell by wrapping themselves in a portion of the cell's membrane, forming a lipid envelope.
  • Cytoplasmic Membrane
    A cellular boundary used by enveloped viruses to acquire their outer lipid layer during release.
  • Lipid Envelope
    A membrane-derived layer surrounding some viruses, obtained from host cell membranes during exit.
  • Nucleocapsid
    A viral structure composed of genetic material encased in a protein shell, often coated by matrix proteins during assembly.
  • Spike Proteins
    Viral surface molecules that embed into host membranes, facilitating envelope formation and later host cell recognition.
  • Matrix Proteins
    Proteins that connect the nucleocapsid to the forming viral envelope, ensuring structural integrity during budding.
  • Virion
    A fully assembled, infectious viral particle released from the host cell, capable of initiating new infections.
  • Golgi Apparatus
    A cellular organelle that can provide membrane material for viral envelopes in some enveloped viruses.
  • Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum
    A membrane-bound organelle that may contribute its membrane to the viral envelope during virus release.
  • Apoptosis
    A programmed cell death mechanism, often triggered by immune responses, enabling non-enveloped virus release.
  • Non-enveloped Virus
    A type of virus lacking a lipid envelope, released after host cell death, often via apoptosis.
  • Enveloped Virus
    A virus surrounded by a lipid membrane derived from host cell structures during the release process.
  • Vesicles
    Small membrane-bound sacs that transport viral particles from organelles to the cell exterior during release.
  • Programmed Cell Death
    A regulated cellular process leading to self-destruction, facilitating the escape of non-enveloped viruses.
  • Immune Response
    A host defense mechanism that can trigger apoptosis, indirectly aiding the release of non-enveloped viruses.