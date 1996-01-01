Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Release of Enveloped Viruses
Release of Non-Enveloped Viruses
Which of these answers is a major difference between the release of enveloped viruses and the release of non-enveloped viruses?
All of the following descriptions of viral multiplication and viral nucleic acids are true except which of these answers?
All viruses must be able to do which of the following?
1. Kill the host cell.
2. Inject their viral genome into the host cell.
3. Lyse the host cell.
4. Have their viral genome replicated by the host cell.
5. Be able to reproduce in the absence of living cells.