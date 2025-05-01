Skip to main content
Animal Viruses: Antigenic Drift vs. Antigenic Shift definitions

  • Antigenic Drift
    Genetic variation in viral populations caused by gradual accumulation of mutations, enabling evasion of host immune responses.
  • Antigenic Shift
    Creation of a novel viral subtype through mixing of RNA segments from two different viruses infecting the same cell.
  • Replicase
    RNA-dependent RNA polymerase in RNA viruses that lacks proofreading, leading to increased mutation rates.
  • Proofreading
    Error-correcting process absent in some viral polymerases, resulting in higher mutation frequencies during genome replication.
  • Mutation
    Permanent alteration in the viral genetic material, often arising from replication errors without correction.
  • RNA Virus
    Virus with ribonucleic acid as its genetic material, prone to rapid genetic changes due to error-prone replication.
  • Subtype
    Distinct form of a virus generated by genetic reassortment, often possessing new antigenic properties.
  • Genetic Variation
    Diversity in viral genomes resulting from mutations or reassortment, contributing to adaptability.
  • Phenotypic Change
    Observable alteration in viral traits or characteristics resulting from underlying genetic modifications.
  • Host Immune Response
    Defensive reaction by an organism's immune system aimed at identifying and eliminating viral invaders.
  • Influenza Virus
    RNA virus responsible for seasonal flu, notable for frequent genetic changes requiring annual vaccine updates.
  • Vaccine Development
    Process of designing immunizations that must account for ongoing viral genetic changes to maintain effectiveness.
  • Reassortment
    Mixing of genetic material from different viral strains within a host cell, leading to new viral combinations.
  • Strain
    Genetically distinct variant within a viral species, often arising from accumulated mutations.
  • Evolution
    Long-term process by which viral populations adapt through genetic changes, enhancing survival and spread.