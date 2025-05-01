Back
Antigenic Drift Genetic variation in viral populations caused by gradual accumulation of mutations, enabling evasion of host immune responses. Antigenic Shift Creation of a novel viral subtype through mixing of RNA segments from two different viruses infecting the same cell. Replicase RNA-dependent RNA polymerase in RNA viruses that lacks proofreading, leading to increased mutation rates. Proofreading Error-correcting process absent in some viral polymerases, resulting in higher mutation frequencies during genome replication. Mutation Permanent alteration in the viral genetic material, often arising from replication errors without correction. RNA Virus Virus with ribonucleic acid as its genetic material, prone to rapid genetic changes due to error-prone replication. Subtype Distinct form of a virus generated by genetic reassortment, often possessing new antigenic properties. Genetic Variation Diversity in viral genomes resulting from mutations or reassortment, contributing to adaptability. Phenotypic Change Observable alteration in viral traits or characteristics resulting from underlying genetic modifications. Host Immune Response Defensive reaction by an organism's immune system aimed at identifying and eliminating viral invaders. Influenza Virus RNA virus responsible for seasonal flu, notable for frequent genetic changes requiring annual vaccine updates. Vaccine Development Process of designing immunizations that must account for ongoing viral genetic changes to maintain effectiveness. Reassortment Mixing of genetic material from different viral strains within a host cell, leading to new viral combinations. Strain Genetically distinct variant within a viral species, often arising from accumulated mutations. Evolution Long-term process by which viral populations adapt through genetic changes, enhancing survival and spread.
Animal Viruses: Antigenic Drift vs. Antigenic Shift
