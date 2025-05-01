Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Antigenic Drift Genetic variation in viral populations caused by gradual accumulation of mutations, enabling evasion of host immune responses.

Antigenic Shift Creation of a novel viral subtype through mixing of RNA segments from two different viruses infecting the same cell.

Replicase RNA-dependent RNA polymerase in RNA viruses that lacks proofreading, leading to increased mutation rates.

Proofreading Error-correcting process absent in some viral polymerases, resulting in higher mutation frequencies during genome replication.

Mutation Permanent alteration in the viral genetic material, often arising from replication errors without correction.

RNA Virus Virus with ribonucleic acid as its genetic material, prone to rapid genetic changes due to error-prone replication.