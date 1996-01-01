18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
1
concept
Animal Viruses: Antigenic Drift vs. Antigenic Shift
5m
Play a video:
Antigenic drift results from mutations in the viral genome. Antigenic shift results from combining viral genomes.
Antigenic drift results in the deactivation of the virus while antigenic shift results in the reactivation of the virus.
Antigenic drift results in a new subtype of virus being created while antigenic shift does not.
The mixing of RNA viral genomes from two different viruses.
The mixing of viral proteins to form an entirely new virus.
Mutations in RNA viral genomes caused by the replicase enzyme.
Mutations in DNA viral genomes caused by the replicase enzyme.