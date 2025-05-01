Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cytoplasm Intracellular location where most DNA viruses replicate and utilize host cellular machinery for synthesis.

Viral DNA Polymerase Enzyme encoded by many DNA viruses enabling genome replication independent of host cell division.

Double Stranded DNA Genomic form with complementary plus (coding) and minus (template) strands, following the central dogma.

Single Stranded DNA Genomic form requiring conversion to a double stranded intermediate before replication and protein synthesis.

Central Dogma Biological principle describing the flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA to protein.

Transcription Process using DNA as a template to synthesize messenger RNA, initiating viral protein production.