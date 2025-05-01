Back
Cytoplasm Intracellular location where most DNA viruses replicate and utilize host cellular machinery for synthesis. Viral DNA Polymerase Enzyme encoded by many DNA viruses enabling genome replication independent of host cell division. Double Stranded DNA Genomic form with complementary plus (coding) and minus (template) strands, following the central dogma. Single Stranded DNA Genomic form requiring conversion to a double stranded intermediate before replication and protein synthesis. Central Dogma Biological principle describing the flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA to protein. Transcription Process using DNA as a template to synthesize messenger RNA, initiating viral protein production. Translation Cellular mechanism decoding messenger RNA to assemble viral proteins necessary for replication. Messenger RNA Plus-sense RNA molecule transcribed from DNA, carrying genetic instructions for protein synthesis. Genome Replication Reproduction of the original viral genome, ensuring new viral particles inherit genetic material. Coding Strand DNA strand with the same sequence as messenger RNA, representing genetic instructions for proteins. Template Strand DNA strand serving as the pattern for synthesizing complementary RNA during transcription. Viral Proteins Molecules produced from viral genetic material, including enzymes and structural components for new virions. Assembly Stage where replicated genomes and synthesized proteins combine to form new infectious viral particles. Plus Strand Nucleic acid strand encoding genetic information, often used as a template for protein synthesis. Minus Strand Nucleic acid strand complementary to the coding sequence, serving as a template during replication.
Animal Viruses: DNA Virus Synthesis & Replication definitions
