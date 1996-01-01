Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions

Animal Viruses: DNA Virus Synthesis & Replication

1

concept

Animal Viruses: DNA Virus Synthesis & Replication

2

concept

Replication of Double-Stranded DNA (dsDNA) Viruses

3

concept

Replication of Single-Stranded DNA (ssDNA) Viruses

4
Problem

Which of the following has never been found in a virus?

5
Problem

Which of the following is not a described type of animal virus?

6
Problem

What step is required in the synthesis of ssDNA viruses that is not required in the synthesis of dsDNA viruses?

