Antibodies quiz #1 Flashcards

How many chemically distinct classes of human immunoglobulins (antibodies) are there? There are five chemically distinct classes of human immunoglobulins (antibodies).

Antibodies ______. Antibodies are Y-shaped proteins produced by plasma cells that specifically bind to antigens to generate an immune response.

What are the two types of polypeptide chains found in an antibody? Antibodies have two identical light chains and two identical heavy chains, which are covalently linked by disulfide bonds.

Where is the variable (V) domain located on an antibody, and what is its function? The variable (V) domain is located at the tips of the 'Y' prongs and contains the antigen-binding site, allowing for specificity in binding different antigens.

What is the role of the constant (C) domain in antibodies? The constant (C) domain forms the rest of the antibody structure and is recognized by immune system cells, facilitating immune responses.

How are the four polypeptide chains in an antibody held together? The chains are covalently linked together via disulfide bonds between cysteine residues.