20. Adaptive Immunity

Antibodies

Antibodies

Antibody Structure

3
Problem

_________ is another name for antibodies.

4
Problem

An antibody’s variable region:

1. Varies in amino acid sequence to allow different antibodies to bind different antigens.
2. Is located in the hinge and stem regions of an antibody.
3. Is a portion of the light chain of an antibody.
4. Is a portion of the heavy chain of an antibody.

Antibody Diversity

