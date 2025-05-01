Back
Antigen Any molecule that reacts specifically with T cells, B cells, or antibodies, serving as a target for adaptive immune responses. Epitope A distinct region on a molecule where B cell receptors, T cell receptors, or antibodies can directly bind. Immunogenicity The ability of a molecule to elicit a strong immune response, distinguishing effective immune triggers from weak ones. Adaptive Immunity A branch of the immune system involving cell-mediated and humoral responses targeting specific foreign molecules. B Cell A lymphocyte that recognizes free-floating molecules and can act as both a responder and a presenter in immune reactions. T Cell A lymphocyte that recognizes only molecules displayed by specialized presenting cells, crucial for cell-mediated responses. Antibody A protein produced by certain immune cells that binds specifically to regions on foreign molecules. Antigen Presenting Cell An immune cell, such as a dendritic cell, macrophage, or B cell, that processes and displays molecules for T cell recognition. Free Antigen A molecule floating independently in the environment, recognized directly by B cells but not by T cells. Presented Antigen A molecule processed and displayed on the surface of a presenting cell, recognized specifically by T cells. B Cell Receptor A membrane-bound protein on B cells that binds directly to specific regions of foreign molecules. Dendritic Cell A specialized immune cell that processes and displays foreign molecules to activate T cells. Macrophage A type of immune cell capable of engulfing pathogens and presenting their molecules to T cells. Humoral Immunity A component of adaptive immunity involving antibody production and targeting of free-floating molecules. Cell Mediated Immunity A component of adaptive immunity where T cells respond to molecules presented by specialized immune cells.
Antigens definitions
