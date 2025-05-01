Skip to main content
Antigens definitions

  • Antigen
    Any molecule that reacts specifically with T cells, B cells, or antibodies, serving as a target for adaptive immune responses.
  • Epitope
    A distinct region on a molecule where B cell receptors, T cell receptors, or antibodies can directly bind.
  • Immunogenicity
    The ability of a molecule to elicit a strong immune response, distinguishing effective immune triggers from weak ones.
  • Adaptive Immunity
    A branch of the immune system involving cell-mediated and humoral responses targeting specific foreign molecules.
  • B Cell
    A lymphocyte that recognizes free-floating molecules and can act as both a responder and a presenter in immune reactions.
  • T Cell
    A lymphocyte that recognizes only molecules displayed by specialized presenting cells, crucial for cell-mediated responses.
  • Antibody
    A protein produced by certain immune cells that binds specifically to regions on foreign molecules.
  • Antigen Presenting Cell
    An immune cell, such as a dendritic cell, macrophage, or B cell, that processes and displays molecules for T cell recognition.
  • Free Antigen
    A molecule floating independently in the environment, recognized directly by B cells but not by T cells.
  • Presented Antigen
    A molecule processed and displayed on the surface of a presenting cell, recognized specifically by T cells.
  • B Cell Receptor
    A membrane-bound protein on B cells that binds directly to specific regions of foreign molecules.
  • Dendritic Cell
    A specialized immune cell that processes and displays foreign molecules to activate T cells.
  • Macrophage
    A type of immune cell capable of engulfing pathogens and presenting their molecules to T cells.
  • Humoral Immunity
    A component of adaptive immunity involving antibody production and targeting of free-floating molecules.
  • Cell Mediated Immunity
    A component of adaptive immunity where T cells respond to molecules presented by specialized immune cells.