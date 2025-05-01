Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Antigen Any molecule that reacts specifically with T cells, B cells, or antibodies, serving as a target for adaptive immune responses.

Epitope A distinct region on a molecule where B cell receptors, T cell receptors, or antibodies can directly bind.

Immunogenicity The ability of a molecule to elicit a strong immune response, distinguishing effective immune triggers from weak ones.

Adaptive Immunity A branch of the immune system involving cell-mediated and humoral responses targeting specific foreign molecules.

B Cell A lymphocyte that recognizes free-floating molecules and can act as both a responder and a presenter in immune reactions.

T Cell A lymphocyte that recognizes only molecules displayed by specialized presenting cells, crucial for cell-mediated responses.