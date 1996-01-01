Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Antigens
Epitopes are:
Free Antigens vs. Presented Antigens on APCs
Which of the following cell types are antigen-presenting cells (APCs).
1. Macrophages 2. Neutrophils 3. B cells 4. T cells 5. Plasma Cells
Many phagocytic immune cells such as macrophages and dendritic cells commonly engulf foreign or dangerous materials in the body. If these cells engulf antigens, the cells will present the antigens on their surface. Which immune cells will respond to these “presented” antigens and trigger an immune response if necessary?