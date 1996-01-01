Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

Microbiology

20. Adaptive Immunity

Antigens

concept

Antigens

Problem

Epitopes are:

concept

Free Antigens vs. Presented Antigens on APCs

Problem

Which of the following cell types are antigen-presenting cells (APCs).

1. Macrophages   2. Neutrophils   3. B cells    4. T cells    5. Plasma Cells

Problem

Many phagocytic immune cells such as macrophages and dendritic cells commonly engulf foreign or dangerous materials in the body. If these cells engulf antigens, the cells will present the antigens on their surface. Which immune cells will respond to these “presented” antigens and trigger an immune response if necessary?

