Antigens quiz #1 Flashcards

What specific region on an antigen do antibodies bind to? Antibodies specifically bind to epitopes, which are distinct regions on the antigen.

What is an antigen in the context of immunology? An antigen is any molecule that specifically reacts with T cells, B cells, or antibodies.

Antigens are usually ______. Antigens are usually molecules.

What is any substance capable of provoking an immune response called? Any substance capable of provoking an immune response is called an antigen.

What does the term 'antigen' stand for and how is it derived? The term 'antigen' stands for 'antibody generator' and is derived from its ability to generate antibodies in the immune system.

Why are small antigens typically not immunogenic? Small antigens are usually not immunogenic because they do not elicit a strong immune response from the immune system.