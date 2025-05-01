Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Antibiotic Resistance Mechanisms in microbes that reduce or eliminate the effectiveness of drugs designed to kill or inhibit them.

Antibiotic Resistance Genes Genetic sequences that provide the ability to withstand the effects of specific antimicrobial agents.

Vertical Transmission Inheritance of genetic traits from parent to offspring during cellular reproduction, spreading resistance within a lineage.

Horizontal Gene Transfer Movement of genetic material between unrelated cells, enabling rapid spread of resistance across species.

Plasmid Small, circular DNA molecule separate from chromosomal DNA, often carrying multiple resistance genes.

Conjugation Direct transfer of genetic material between bacterial cells via physical contact, frequently involving plasmids.