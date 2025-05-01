Skip to main content
Antimicrobial Resistance definitions

  • Antibiotic Resistance
    Mechanisms in microbes that reduce or eliminate the effectiveness of drugs designed to kill or inhibit them.
  • Antibiotic Resistance Genes
    Genetic sequences that provide the ability to withstand the effects of specific antimicrobial agents.
  • Vertical Transmission
    Inheritance of genetic traits from parent to offspring during cellular reproduction, spreading resistance within a lineage.
  • Horizontal Gene Transfer
    Movement of genetic material between unrelated cells, enabling rapid spread of resistance across species.
  • Plasmid
    Small, circular DNA molecule separate from chromosomal DNA, often carrying multiple resistance genes.
  • Conjugation
    Direct transfer of genetic material between bacterial cells via physical contact, frequently involving plasmids.
  • Beta-lactamase
    Enzyme that chemically modifies and inactivates beta-lactam antibiotics, such as penicillin.
  • Carbapenemase
    Enzyme that deactivates carbapenem antibiotics, compromising last-resort treatments for infections.
  • Decreased Influx
    Cellular adaptation that reduces antibiotic entry, often by altering membrane channels like porins.
  • Rapid Efflux
    Active pumping of antibiotics out of the cell, preventing accumulation to toxic levels.
  • Enzymatic Inactivation
    Chemical alteration of antibiotics by enzymes, rendering the drugs ineffective.
  • Target Site Alteration
    Modification of cellular structures that antibiotics bind to, preventing drug action while maintaining cell function.
  • Multidrug Resistance
    Ability of a microbe to withstand treatment by multiple classes of antibiotics, often due to accumulation of resistance genes.
  • Overuse
    Excessive or unnecessary application of antibiotics, accelerating the selection for resistant organisms.
  • Misuse
    Incorrect application of antibiotics, such as using them for viral infections or improper dosages, promoting resistance.