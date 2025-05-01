Back
Antibiotic Resistance Mechanisms in microbes that reduce or eliminate the effectiveness of drugs designed to kill or inhibit them. Antibiotic Resistance Genes Genetic sequences that provide the ability to withstand the effects of specific antimicrobial agents. Vertical Transmission Inheritance of genetic traits from parent to offspring during cellular reproduction, spreading resistance within a lineage. Horizontal Gene Transfer Movement of genetic material between unrelated cells, enabling rapid spread of resistance across species. Plasmid Small, circular DNA molecule separate from chromosomal DNA, often carrying multiple resistance genes. Conjugation Direct transfer of genetic material between bacterial cells via physical contact, frequently involving plasmids. Beta-lactamase Enzyme that chemically modifies and inactivates beta-lactam antibiotics, such as penicillin. Carbapenemase Enzyme that deactivates carbapenem antibiotics, compromising last-resort treatments for infections. Decreased Influx Cellular adaptation that reduces antibiotic entry, often by altering membrane channels like porins. Rapid Efflux Active pumping of antibiotics out of the cell, preventing accumulation to toxic levels. Enzymatic Inactivation Chemical alteration of antibiotics by enzymes, rendering the drugs ineffective. Target Site Alteration Modification of cellular structures that antibiotics bind to, preventing drug action while maintaining cell function. Multidrug Resistance Ability of a microbe to withstand treatment by multiple classes of antibiotics, often due to accumulation of resistance genes. Overuse Excessive or unnecessary application of antibiotics, accelerating the selection for resistant organisms. Misuse Incorrect application of antibiotics, such as using them for viral infections or improper dosages, promoting resistance.
Antimicrobial Resistance definitions
