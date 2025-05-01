Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Selective Toxicity Exploiting differences between host and virus to minimize harm to host cells while targeting viral processes.

Entry Inhibitor A molecule that prevents viral particles from attaching to or entering host cells by blocking specific cell receptors.

Nucleoside Analog A compound resembling natural nucleotides, incorporated into viral genomes to disrupt replication by viral polymerases.

Reverse Transcriptase An enzyme unique to retroviruses that synthesizes DNA from an RNA template, absent in human cells.

RNA-dependent RNA Polymerase A viral enzyme that copies RNA from an RNA template, essential for RNA virus replication and not found in humans.

Protease Inhibitor A drug that blocks viral enzymes responsible for cleaving large polypeptides into functional proteins, halting virus maturation.