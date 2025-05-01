Back
Selective Toxicity Exploiting differences between host and virus to minimize harm to host cells while targeting viral processes. Entry Inhibitor A molecule that prevents viral particles from attaching to or entering host cells by blocking specific cell receptors. Nucleoside Analog A compound resembling natural nucleotides, incorporated into viral genomes to disrupt replication by viral polymerases. Reverse Transcriptase An enzyme unique to retroviruses that synthesizes DNA from an RNA template, absent in human cells. RNA-dependent RNA Polymerase A viral enzyme that copies RNA from an RNA template, essential for RNA virus replication and not found in humans. Protease Inhibitor A drug that blocks viral enzymes responsible for cleaving large polypeptides into functional proteins, halting virus maturation. Neuraminidase Inhibitor A substance that prevents the release of new viral particles from infected cells by blocking a key viral enzyme. Interferon A signaling protein produced by host cells that boosts antiviral defenses and stimulates immune responses against viruses. Retrovirus A virus with an RNA genome that uses reverse transcriptase to integrate into host DNA, exemplified by HIV. DNA Virus A virus whose genetic material is DNA, often targeted by drugs that inhibit viral DNA polymerases. RNA Virus A virus with RNA as its genetic material, relying on unique enzymes for replication, such as RNA-dependent RNA polymerase. Viral Load The quantity of virus present in a host, often reduced by antiviral therapy to lessen symptoms and transmission. Viral Life Cycle The sequence of stages a virus undergoes to infect, replicate, assemble, and exit host cells, targeted by various drugs. Immune Stimulation Enhancement of the body's natural defenses, often achieved by administering agents like interferons to combat viral infections.
Antiviral Drugs definitions
