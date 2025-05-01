Back
Isoprene A five-carbon hydrocarbon unit forming the hydrophobic tails in archaeal membrane lipids, replacing fatty acids found in other domains. Ether Linkage A chemical bond connecting hydrophobic tails to the head group in archaeal lipids, providing enhanced resistance to heat and toxins. Ester Linkage A chemical bond found in bacterial and eukaryotic membrane lipids, less resistant to heat and chemicals than its archaeal counterpart. Glycerophosphate Head A polar group present in both archaeal and bacterial/eukaryotic membrane lipids, serving as the hydrophilic region. Hydrophobic Tail The nonpolar region of membrane lipids, composed of isoprene chains in archaea, contributing to membrane structure. Fatty Acid A component of bacterial and eukaryotic membrane tails, absent in archaeal membranes, replaced by isoprene chains. Bilayer A membrane structure with two layers of lipids, formed by separate molecules, common in bacteria, eukaryotes, and some archaea. Monolayer A membrane structure with a single continuous layer of lipids, increasing rigidity and stability in extreme environments. Glycerol Diether Lipid A molecule with one glycerophosphate head and two ether linkages, forming bilayer membranes in archaea. Diglycerol Tetraether Lipid A molecule with two glycerophosphate heads and four ether linkages, forming monolayer membranes in archaea. Extremophile An organism capable of surviving extreme conditions, aided by unique membrane adaptations such as ether linkages. Membrane Rigidity A property enhanced by monolayer formation in archaeal membranes, crucial for survival at high temperatures. Hydrocarbon Chain A sequence of carbon and hydrogen atoms forming the core of hydrophobic tails in membrane lipids. Carbonyl Group A functional group present in ester linkages but absent in ether linkages, influencing membrane stability. Phospholipid A major component of bacterial and eukaryotic membranes, consisting of a glycerophosphate head and fatty acid tails.
