Archaeal Cell Membranes definitions

  • Isoprene
    A five-carbon hydrocarbon unit forming the hydrophobic tails in archaeal membrane lipids, replacing fatty acids found in other domains.
  • Ether Linkage
    A chemical bond connecting hydrophobic tails to the head group in archaeal lipids, providing enhanced resistance to heat and toxins.
  • Ester Linkage
    A chemical bond found in bacterial and eukaryotic membrane lipids, less resistant to heat and chemicals than its archaeal counterpart.
  • Glycerophosphate Head
    A polar group present in both archaeal and bacterial/eukaryotic membrane lipids, serving as the hydrophilic region.
  • Hydrophobic Tail
    The nonpolar region of membrane lipids, composed of isoprene chains in archaea, contributing to membrane structure.
  • Fatty Acid
    A component of bacterial and eukaryotic membrane tails, absent in archaeal membranes, replaced by isoprene chains.
  • Bilayer
    A membrane structure with two layers of lipids, formed by separate molecules, common in bacteria, eukaryotes, and some archaea.
  • Monolayer
    A membrane structure with a single continuous layer of lipids, increasing rigidity and stability in extreme environments.
  • Glycerol Diether Lipid
    A molecule with one glycerophosphate head and two ether linkages, forming bilayer membranes in archaea.
  • Diglycerol Tetraether Lipid
    A molecule with two glycerophosphate heads and four ether linkages, forming monolayer membranes in archaea.
  • Extremophile
    An organism capable of surviving extreme conditions, aided by unique membrane adaptations such as ether linkages.
  • Membrane Rigidity
    A property enhanced by monolayer formation in archaeal membranes, crucial for survival at high temperatures.
  • Hydrocarbon Chain
    A sequence of carbon and hydrogen atoms forming the core of hydrophobic tails in membrane lipids.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group present in ester linkages but absent in ether linkages, influencing membrane stability.
  • Phospholipid
    A major component of bacterial and eukaryotic membranes, consisting of a glycerophosphate head and fatty acid tails.