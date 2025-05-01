Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Isoprene A five-carbon hydrocarbon unit forming the hydrophobic tails in archaeal membrane lipids, replacing fatty acids found in other domains.

Ether Linkage A chemical bond connecting hydrophobic tails to the head group in archaeal lipids, providing enhanced resistance to heat and toxins.

Ester Linkage A chemical bond found in bacterial and eukaryotic membrane lipids, less resistant to heat and chemicals than its archaeal counterpart.

Glycerophosphate Head A polar group present in both archaeal and bacterial/eukaryotic membrane lipids, serving as the hydrophilic region.

Hydrophobic Tail The nonpolar region of membrane lipids, composed of isoprene chains in archaea, contributing to membrane structure.

Fatty Acid A component of bacterial and eukaryotic membrane tails, absent in archaeal membranes, replaced by isoprene chains.