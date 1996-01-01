6. Cell Membrane & Transport
Archaeal Cell Membranes
The hydrophobic tails of archaeal membranes are repeating isoprene units.
The glycerophosphate head & fatty acid tail of bacterial membranes are linked by an ester linkage.
The glycerophosphate head & fatty acid tail of eukaryotic membranes are linked by an ether linkage.
The glycerophosphate head & fatty acid tail of archaeal membranes are linked by an ether linkage.
The hydrophobic tails of bacterial membranes are long fatty acid chains.
Types of Archaeal Membrane Lipids
Form monolayer membranes.
Bind to and protect their DNA.
Form more stable tri-layer membranes.
Eukaryotic cell membranes form monolayer in extremely hot temperatures.
Archaeal cell membranes contain cholesterol making them more rigid than eukaryotic cells.
Archaeal cells membranes can form bilayers or monolayers depending on environmental temperatures.
Bacterial cell membranes contain cholesterol making them more rigid than eukaryotic cells.
Bacterial cell membranes can form bilayers or monolayers.