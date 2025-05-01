Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

Atom Smallest unit of matter, forming both living and nonliving things, and composed of subatomic particles.

Matter Anything that occupies space and has mass, including all living and nonliving substances.

Chemical Element Pure substance made of only one type of atom, defining the basic building blocks of matter.

Proton Positively charged subatomic particle located in the nucleus, determining the identity of an element.

Neutron Electrically neutral subatomic particle found in the nucleus, contributing to atomic mass.

Electron Negatively charged subatomic particle orbiting the nucleus in energy shells, involved in chemical bonding.