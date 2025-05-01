Back
Atom Smallest unit of matter, forming both living and nonliving things, and composed of subatomic particles. Matter Anything that occupies space and has mass, including all living and nonliving substances. Chemical Element Pure substance made of only one type of atom, defining the basic building blocks of matter. Proton Positively charged subatomic particle located in the nucleus, determining the identity of an element. Neutron Electrically neutral subatomic particle found in the nucleus, contributing to atomic mass. Electron Negatively charged subatomic particle orbiting the nucleus in energy shells, involved in chemical bonding. Nucleus Central region of an atom containing protons and neutrons, accounting for most of its mass. Atomic Number Total number of protons in the nucleus, uniquely identifying each chemical element. Mass Number Sum of protons and neutrons in the nucleus, representing the mass of a single atom. Atomic Mass Average mass of all atoms of an element, reflecting natural isotope abundance. Electron Orbital Three-dimensional region around the nucleus where electrons are likely to be found. Energy Shell Layer surrounding the nucleus where electrons reside, with each shell holding a set number of electrons. Valence Shell Outermost energy shell of an atom, containing electrons that determine chemical reactivity. Valence Electron Electron located in the outermost energy shell, crucial for forming chemical bonds. Octet Rule Principle stating atoms are most stable when their valence shell holds eight electrons. Bulk Element Element required in large amounts for life, such as those remembered by the acronym CHNOPS. Trace Element Element essential for life but needed only in very small quantities.
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/17