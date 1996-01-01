Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

3. Chemical Principles of Microbiology

Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter 

1

concept

Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter

5m
6
2

concept

Atomic Structure

4m
5
3

example

Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter Example 1

2m
4
4
Problem

A proton ___________:

a) Has one positive charge.

b) Has one AMU.

c) Is found in the nucleus of the atom.

d) Only a and b are true.

e) a, b, and c are true.

5

concept

Elements of Life

3m
6
6

concept

Atomic Properties

7m
3
7

example

Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter Example 2

1m
3
8
Problem

The average oxygen atom has a mass number of 16 and an atomic number of 8. This means that the number of neutrons in this oxygen atom is:

a) 24.

b) 8.

c) 16.

d) 4.

e) 2.

9

concept

Electron Orbitals & Energy Shells

9m
4
10
Problem

How many valence electrons does an atom with five total electrons have?

a) 5.

b) 7.

c) 3.

d) 2.

e) 1.

11
Problem

Which of the following is true about electron energy shells?

a) They represent regions around the nucleus in which the electrons orbit.

b) The shells closest to the nucleus contain electrons with higher energy.

c) They contain electrons of the same energy.

d) a and b only.

e) a and c only.

12

concept

Octet Rule

2m
5
13

example

Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter Example 3

3m
3
14
Problem

A neon atom (Ne) is unreactive for which of the following reasons?

a) It has 7 valence electrons.

b) It has 8 valence electrons.

c) Its valence shell is full of electrons. 

d) It has 20 valence electrons.

e) b and c only.

15
Problem

How many electrons does an Oxygen atom need to fulfill the octet rule by filling its valence shell?

a) 8.

b) 4.

c) 1.

d) 2.

e) 6.

