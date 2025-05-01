Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Adenosine Triphosphate A high-energy molecule with adenosine and three phosphate groups, serving as the main energy currency for cellular activities.

Adenosine A molecule formed by a pentose sugar and an adenine nitrogenous base, making up part of ATP's structure.

Phosphate Group A chemical group consisting of phosphorus and oxygen atoms, crucial for ATP's energy storage and transfer.

Pentose Sugar A five-carbon sugar component of adenosine, providing structural support in ATP.

Adenine A nitrogenous base that, together with a pentose sugar, forms adenosine in ATP.

ATP Hydrolysis A process where water breaks bonds between phosphate groups in ATP, releasing energy and forming ADP.