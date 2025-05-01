Back
Adenosine Triphosphate A high-energy molecule with adenosine and three phosphate groups, serving as the main energy currency for cellular activities. Adenosine A molecule formed by a pentose sugar and an adenine nitrogenous base, making up part of ATP's structure. Phosphate Group A chemical group consisting of phosphorus and oxygen atoms, crucial for ATP's energy storage and transfer. Pentose Sugar A five-carbon sugar component of adenosine, providing structural support in ATP. Adenine A nitrogenous base that, together with a pentose sugar, forms adenosine in ATP. ATP Hydrolysis A process where water breaks bonds between phosphate groups in ATP, releasing energy and forming ADP. Adenosine Diphosphate A molecule with adenosine and two phosphate groups, produced after ATP loses one phosphate during hydrolysis. Adenosine Monophosphate A molecule with adenosine and a single phosphate group, formed after further hydrolysis of ADP. Energy Coupling A mechanism where energy from exergonic reactions, like ATP hydrolysis, powers endergonic cellular processes. Exergonic Reaction A chemical process that releases energy, often used to drive ATP synthesis or power cellular work. Endergonic Reaction A chemical process requiring energy input, often fueled by energy released from ATP hydrolysis. Phosphorylation A process where a phosphate group is transferred from ATP to another molecule, altering its activity or structure. Protein Conformation The three-dimensional shape of a protein, which can be changed by phosphorylation, affecting its function. Chemical Energy A form of stored energy within molecular bonds, especially in ATP, used to power cellular functions. Kinetic Energy The energy of motion in cells, such as muscle contraction, ultimately derived from ATP hydrolysis.
ATP definitions
