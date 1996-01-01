Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Microbial Metabolism

ATP

1

concept

ATP

Problem

Which of the following statements is true?

a) ADP contains more potential energy than ATP.

b) Following hydrolysis, ATP can give off one phosphate group and usable energy, whereas ADP cannot.

c) The energy produced by ATP comes from the breaking of the bond between two phosphate groups.

d) AMP and ADP contain the same amount of potential energy.

Problem

Which of the following is the most correct interpretation of the figure?

a) Energy from food sources can be used directly for performing cellular work.

b) ADP + Pi are a set of molecules that store energy.

c) ATP is a molecule that acts as an intermediary to store energy for cellular work.

d) Pi acts as a shuttle molecule to move energy from ATP to ADP.

4

concept

Energy Coupling

Problem

How does ATP participate in energy-coupling reactions?

a) Hydrolysis of ATP fuels endergonic reactions.

b) Hydrolysis of ADP fuels endergonic reactions.

c) Synthesis of ATP fuels exergonic reactions.

d) Synthesis of ADP fuels exergonic reactions.

concept

Phosphorylation

