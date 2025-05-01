Skip to main content
Bacterial & Eukaryotic Cell Membranes definitions

  • Phospholipid
    A molecule with a hydrophilic glycerophosphate head and hydrophobic fatty acid tails, forming the main structure of cell membranes.
  • Glycerophosphate Head
    The hydrophilic, water-attracting region of a phospholipid, crucial for membrane interaction with aqueous environments.
  • Fatty Acid Tails
    The hydrophobic, water-repelling chains in phospholipids, responsible for forming the inner part of the membrane.
  • Amphipathic Molecule
    A compound containing both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions, enabling membrane formation in aqueous environments.
  • Hydrophilic Group
    A component of a molecule that interacts favorably with water, often found in the head of phospholipids.
  • Hydrophobic Group
    A component of a molecule that avoids water, typically forming the tails in membrane phospholipids.
  • Ester Linkage
    A chemical bond connecting the glycerophosphate head to fatty acid tails in bacterial and eukaryotic phospholipids.
  • Lipid Bilayer
    A double-layered arrangement of phospholipids forming the fundamental structure of cell membranes.
  • Cholesterol
    A molecule present in animal cell membranes, increasing rigidity and forming specialized regions within the membrane.
  • Lipid Raft
    A dense, mobile region rich in cholesterol within animal cell membranes, important for signaling and membrane organization.
  • Bio-signaling
    Cellular communication processes facilitated by specialized membrane regions such as lipid rafts.
  • Membrane Rigidity
    The structural property of a membrane influenced by cholesterol, affecting its flexibility and stability.
  • Animal Cell Membrane
    A eukaryotic membrane containing cholesterol, phospholipids, and proteins, characterized by increased rigidity.
  • Bacterial Cell Membrane
    A membrane primarily composed of phospholipids and proteins, lacking cholesterol and exhibiting greater fluidity.