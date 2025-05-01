Back
Phospholipid A molecule with a hydrophilic glycerophosphate head and hydrophobic fatty acid tails, forming the main structure of cell membranes. Glycerophosphate Head The hydrophilic, water-attracting region of a phospholipid, crucial for membrane interaction with aqueous environments. Fatty Acid Tails The hydrophobic, water-repelling chains in phospholipids, responsible for forming the inner part of the membrane. Amphipathic Molecule A compound containing both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions, enabling membrane formation in aqueous environments. Hydrophilic Group A component of a molecule that interacts favorably with water, often found in the head of phospholipids. Hydrophobic Group A component of a molecule that avoids water, typically forming the tails in membrane phospholipids. Ester Linkage A chemical bond connecting the glycerophosphate head to fatty acid tails in bacterial and eukaryotic phospholipids. Lipid Bilayer A double-layered arrangement of phospholipids forming the fundamental structure of cell membranes. Cholesterol A molecule present in animal cell membranes, increasing rigidity and forming specialized regions within the membrane. Lipid Raft A dense, mobile region rich in cholesterol within animal cell membranes, important for signaling and membrane organization. Bio-signaling Cellular communication processes facilitated by specialized membrane regions such as lipid rafts. Membrane Rigidity The structural property of a membrane influenced by cholesterol, affecting its flexibility and stability. Animal Cell Membrane A eukaryotic membrane containing cholesterol, phospholipids, and proteins, characterized by increased rigidity. Bacterial Cell Membrane A membrane primarily composed of phospholipids and proteins, lacking cholesterol and exhibiting greater fluidity.
Bacterial & Eukaryotic Cell Membranes definitions
