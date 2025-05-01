Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Phospholipid A molecule with a hydrophilic glycerophosphate head and hydrophobic fatty acid tails, forming the main structure of cell membranes.

Glycerophosphate Head The hydrophilic, water-attracting region of a phospholipid, crucial for membrane interaction with aqueous environments.

Fatty Acid Tails The hydrophobic, water-repelling chains in phospholipids, responsible for forming the inner part of the membrane.

Amphipathic Molecule A compound containing both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions, enabling membrane formation in aqueous environments.

Hydrophilic Group A component of a molecule that interacts favorably with water, often found in the head of phospholipids.

Hydrophobic Group A component of a molecule that avoids water, typically forming the tails in membrane phospholipids.