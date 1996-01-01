Bacterial Cell Morphology & Arrangements quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following is NOT a typical characteristic of most bacterial cell shapes (morphologies)?
Most bacterial cell shapes are coccus (circular), bacillus (rod-shaped), or spirillum (spiral/corkscrew-shaped). Shapes such as star-shaped or square are not typical characteristics of most bacterial morphologies.
Which term is NOT used to describe bacterial cell shapes?
Terms like 'star-shaped' or 'square' are not commonly used to describe bacterial cell shapes. The main terms are coccus, bacillus, and spirillum.
Which term is NOT used to describe bacterial cell shape?
Terms such as 'rectangular' or 'triangular' are not used to describe bacterial cell shape. The recognized shapes are coccus, bacillus, and spirillum.
Based on its shape, what is the most likely form of this bacterium: circular, rod-shaped, or spiral?
If the bacterium is circular, it is most likely a coccus; if rod-shaped, a bacillus; and if spiral, a spirillum.
What is the main difference between bacterial cell morphology and cell arrangement?
Morphology refers to the shape of individual bacterial cells, while arrangement describes how groups of cells are organized after division.
Why do bacilli have fewer possible arrangements compared to cocci?
Bacilli can only divide along their short axis, limiting their arrangements, whereas cocci can divide in multiple planes, allowing for more arrangements.
What is the defining feature of the tetrad arrangement in cocci?
A tetrad is a cluster of four cocci cells arranged on the same plane.
Which bacterial arrangement forms a cubical packet of eight cells, and what is an example organism?
Sarcinae is the arrangement forming a cubical packet of eight cells; Sarcina ventriculi is an example.
How does the spirochete morphology differ from the spirillum morphology in spiral-shaped bacteria?
Spirochetes are longer and more flexible than spirilla, with less tightly wound spirals.
What is the vibrio bacterial shape, and which organism is an example of this morphology?
Vibrio is a bent, short curved rod shape; Vibrio cholerae is an example of this morphology.