Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions

Bacterial Cell Morphology & Arrangements

Next Topic
1

concept

Bacterial Cell Morphology & Arrangements

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Types of Bacterial Cell Morphology

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

Cocci Bacterial Cell Arrangements

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

Streptococcus bacteria have what shape?

5

concept

Bacilli Bacterial Cell Arrangements

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6
Problem

What is the morphology of the cells in the image below?

7

concept

Spiral-shaped Bacterial Cells

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
8
Problem

Vibrio cholerae causes the disease cholera. Based on the name of the bacterium, what is its shape?

9
Problem

Which of the following is mismatched:

10
Problem

A chain of rods is referred to as ______________, whereas a curve shaped rod is termed _______________.

11
Problem

What type of cell is shown in the image below?

12
Problem

What type of cell arrangement is shown in the image below?

13
Problem

Match the following cell morphologies with the correct description:

1) ______:Diplobacilli                     A. Long spiral with flexible cells.

2) ______:Streptococci                  B. Single rod-shaped cell.

3) ______:Vibrio                             C. 2 rod-shaped cells that remain attached.

4) ______:Diplococci                     D. Cluster of 4 spherical cells arranged on one plane.

5) ______:Spirochete                    E. 2 spherical cells that remain attached.

6) ______:Tetrad                            F. Comma-shaped, short & bent cells.

7) ______:Single Bacillus              G. 2 short rod-shaped (or oval) cells that remain attached.

8) ______:Coccobacilli                  H. Chain-like pattern of spherical cells.

9) ______:Staphylococci               I. Cluster of 8 spherical cells arranged like a cube.

10) ______:Spirillium                      J. Curved rod that forms a spiral.

11) ______:Sarcinae                        K. Chain-like pattern of rod-shaped cells.

12) ______:Streptobacilli                L. Cluster of many spherical cells in a randomized pattern.

Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.