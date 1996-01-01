Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Bacterial Cell Morphology & Arrangements
Types of Bacterial Cell Morphology
Cocci Bacterial Cell Arrangements
Streptococcus bacteria have what shape?
Bacilli Bacterial Cell Arrangements
What is the morphology of the cells in the image below?
Spiral-shaped Bacterial Cells
Vibrio cholerae causes the disease cholera. Based on the name of the bacterium, what is its shape?
Which of the following is mismatched:
A chain of rods is referred to as ______________, whereas a curve shaped rod is termed _______________.
What type of cell is shown in the image below?
What type of cell arrangement is shown in the image below?
Match the following cell morphologies with the correct description:
1) ______:Diplobacilli A. Long spiral with flexible cells.
2) ______:Streptococci B. Single rod-shaped cell.
3) ______:Vibrio C. 2 rod-shaped cells that remain attached.
4) ______:Diplococci D. Cluster of 4 spherical cells arranged on one plane.
5) ______:Spirochete E. 2 spherical cells that remain attached.
6) ______:Tetrad F. Comma-shaped, short & bent cells.
7) ______:Single Bacillus G. 2 short rod-shaped (or oval) cells that remain attached.
8) ______:Coccobacilli H. Chain-like pattern of spherical cells.
9) ______:Staphylococci I. Cluster of 8 spherical cells arranged like a cube.
10) ______:Spirillium J. Curved rod that forms a spiral.
11) ______:Sarcinae K. Chain-like pattern of rod-shaped cells.
12) ______:Streptobacilli L. Cluster of many spherical cells in a randomized pattern.