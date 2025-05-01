Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Pathogenesis Process involving sequential steps by which microbes initiate and develop disease within a host.

Portal of Entry Specific site where microbes gain access to host tissues, such as skin, mucous membranes, or respiratory tract.

Adhesion Critical step where microbes attach to host cells using specialized molecules, determining infection specificity.

Adhesin Surface molecule on microbes enabling precise binding to host cell receptors, often found on pili or fimbriae.

Fimbriae Hair-like appendages on bacteria that facilitate attachment to host surfaces via adhesins.

Receptor Host cell molecule specifically recognized and bound by microbial adhesins, dictating tissue tropism.