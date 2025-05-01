Skip to main content
Back

Bacterial Pathogenesis definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Pathogenesis
    Process involving sequential steps by which microbes initiate and develop disease within a host.
  • Portal of Entry
    Specific site where microbes gain access to host tissues, such as skin, mucous membranes, or respiratory tract.
  • Adhesion
    Critical step where microbes attach to host cells using specialized molecules, determining infection specificity.
  • Adhesin
    Surface molecule on microbes enabling precise binding to host cell receptors, often found on pili or fimbriae.
  • Fimbriae
    Hair-like appendages on bacteria that facilitate attachment to host surfaces via adhesins.
  • Receptor
    Host cell molecule specifically recognized and bound by microbial adhesins, dictating tissue tropism.
  • Invasion
    Step where microbes penetrate host cells or tissues, often evading immune responses and accessing nutrients.
  • Induced Endocytosis
    Host cell uptake of microbes triggered by bacterial signals, even when the cell would not normally engulf particles.
  • Membrane Ruffling
    Actin-driven rearrangement of host cell membrane forming folds that engulf invading microbes.
  • Effector Protein
    Bacterial molecule secreted to manipulate host cell functions, such as triggering membrane ruffling.
  • Colonization
    Establishment and multiplication of microbes within host tissues, leading to infection.
  • Local Infection
    Infection confined to a small, specific area near the entry site, without spreading.
  • Focal Infection
    Infection that originates locally but spreads to other body regions, often via the bloodstream.
  • Systemic Infection
    Widespread infection where microbes disseminate throughout the entire body, affecting multiple organs.
  • Parenteral Route
    Entry pathway where microbes bypass skin or mucosa, often through wounds or injections.