Pathogenesis Process involving sequential steps by which microbes initiate and develop disease within a host. Portal of Entry Specific site where microbes gain access to host tissues, such as skin, mucous membranes, or respiratory tract. Adhesion Critical step where microbes attach to host cells using specialized molecules, determining infection specificity. Adhesin Surface molecule on microbes enabling precise binding to host cell receptors, often found on pili or fimbriae. Fimbriae Hair-like appendages on bacteria that facilitate attachment to host surfaces via adhesins. Receptor Host cell molecule specifically recognized and bound by microbial adhesins, dictating tissue tropism. Invasion Step where microbes penetrate host cells or tissues, often evading immune responses and accessing nutrients. Induced Endocytosis Host cell uptake of microbes triggered by bacterial signals, even when the cell would not normally engulf particles. Membrane Ruffling Actin-driven rearrangement of host cell membrane forming folds that engulf invading microbes. Effector Protein Bacterial molecule secreted to manipulate host cell functions, such as triggering membrane ruffling. Colonization Establishment and multiplication of microbes within host tissues, leading to infection. Local Infection Infection confined to a small, specific area near the entry site, without spreading. Focal Infection Infection that originates locally but spreads to other body regions, often via the bloodstream. Systemic Infection Widespread infection where microbes disseminate throughout the entire body, affecting multiple organs. Parenteral Route Entry pathway where microbes bypass skin or mucosa, often through wounds or injections.
Bacterial Pathogenesis definitions
