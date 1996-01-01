Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

21. Principles of Disease

Bacterial Pathogenesis

1

concept

Intro to Bacterial Pathogenesis

2
Problem

All of the following are phases of bacterial pathogenesis except which of these answers?

3

concept

1) Exposure to Pathogen

4
Problem

During the Covid-19 pandemic, individuals around the world were advised to wear masks covering their nose and mouth. Why is this medical advice important for decreasing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus?

5

concept

2) Adhesion to Host

6
Problem

Which of the following is not true about adhesin molecules?

7

concept

3) Invasion into Host Tissues

8
Problem

The process by which infectious agents are ingested by host cells is termed

9
Problem

Which of the following is not a method bacterial pathogens use to invade host cells in pathogenesis?

10

concept

4) Multiplication (Colonization) Inside Host

11
Problem

Multifocal tuberculosis is characterized by:

12
Problem

Sickle cell anemia is a blood disorder where affected individuals have “half-moon” shaped red blood cells. Sickle cell anemia is an example of a _________ disease.

13
Problem

Bacterial pathogen Z has proteins on its surface which bind to receptors on the host cell’s surface. After it is bound, the host cell engulfs the bacterium. This means that the proteins on the surface of bacterium Z are:

