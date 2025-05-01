Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Bacterial Transformation A process where cells acquire external genetic material from their surroundings, leading to new traits.

Horizontal Gene Transfer Movement of genetic material between organisms without reproduction, enabling rapid genetic change.

Naked DNA Genetic material found free in the environment, not enclosed within a cell or viral particle.

Competent Cell A cell in a specialized physiological state that allows uptake and incorporation of external DNA.

Noncompetent Cell A cell lacking the ability to uptake external DNA due to absence of necessary physiological state.

Natural Transformation Acquisition of environmental DNA by naturally capable cells, often from lysed neighboring cells.