Bacterial Transformation definitions

  • Bacterial Transformation
    A process where cells acquire external genetic material from their surroundings, leading to new traits.
  • Horizontal Gene Transfer
    Movement of genetic material between organisms without reproduction, enabling rapid genetic change.
  • Naked DNA
    Genetic material found free in the environment, not enclosed within a cell or viral particle.
  • Competent Cell
    A cell in a specialized physiological state that allows uptake and incorporation of external DNA.
  • Noncompetent Cell
    A cell lacking the ability to uptake external DNA due to absence of necessary physiological state.
  • Natural Transformation
    Acquisition of environmental DNA by naturally capable cells, often from lysed neighboring cells.
  • Cell Surface Receptor
    A molecular structure on the cell membrane that binds external DNA, initiating its uptake.
  • Double-Stranded DNA
    A DNA molecule composed of two complementary strands, often the initial form taken up during transformation.
  • Single-Stranded DNA
    A DNA molecule consisting of only one strand, which enters the cell during transformation.
  • Homologous Recombination
    A genetic process where incoming DNA integrates into the host chromosome at similar sequences.
  • Chromosome
    A circular DNA structure in bacteria containing essential genetic information.
  • Antibiotic Resistance Gene
    A genetic sequence that provides the ability to survive exposure to specific antibiotics.
  • Lysis
    The rupture of a cell, releasing its contents, including DNA, into the environment.
  • Genetic Trait
    A characteristic determined by genes, which can be acquired through transformation.