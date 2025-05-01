Back
Bacterial Transformation A process where cells acquire external genetic material from their surroundings, leading to new traits. Horizontal Gene Transfer Movement of genetic material between organisms without reproduction, enabling rapid genetic change. Naked DNA Genetic material found free in the environment, not enclosed within a cell or viral particle. Competent Cell A cell in a specialized physiological state that allows uptake and incorporation of external DNA. Noncompetent Cell A cell lacking the ability to uptake external DNA due to absence of necessary physiological state. Natural Transformation Acquisition of environmental DNA by naturally capable cells, often from lysed neighboring cells. Cell Surface Receptor A molecular structure on the cell membrane that binds external DNA, initiating its uptake. Double-Stranded DNA A DNA molecule composed of two complementary strands, often the initial form taken up during transformation. Single-Stranded DNA A DNA molecule consisting of only one strand, which enters the cell during transformation. Homologous Recombination A genetic process where incoming DNA integrates into the host chromosome at similar sequences. Chromosome A circular DNA structure in bacteria containing essential genetic information. Antibiotic Resistance Gene A genetic sequence that provides the ability to survive exposure to specific antibiotics. Lysis The rupture of a cell, releasing its contents, including DNA, into the environment. Genetic Trait A characteristic determined by genes, which can be acquired through transformation.
Bacterial Transformation definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14