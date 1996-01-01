Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Bacterial Transformation
Mechanism of Natural Transformation
What does it mean when a bacterial cell is naturally competent?
Bacterial cells can become competent in two ways, which are:
DNA transformation in bacteria is an important tool for DNA modification and cloning experiments. If the DNA being transformed by the bacteria contains antibiotic resistance genes, how does this help the scientists?