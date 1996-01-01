Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

16. Microbial Genetics

Bacterial Transformation

Next Topic
1

concept

Bacterial Transformation

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Mechanism of Natural Transformation

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
3
Problem

What does it mean when a bacterial cell is naturally competent?

4
Problem

Bacterial cells can become competent in two ways, which are:

5
Problem

DNA transformation in bacteria is an important tool for DNA modification and cloning experiments. If the DNA being transformed by the bacteria contains antibiotic resistance genes, how does this help the scientists?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.