Lysogenic Phage A virus capable of integrating its DNA into a bacterial chromosome, remaining dormant instead of immediately producing new viruses. Temperate Phage A virus that can choose between integrating its DNA into the host genome or initiating immediate host cell lysis. Lysogenic Cycle A process where viral DNA integrates into the host chromosome and is replicated passively without producing new viruses. Lytic Cycle A process where viral DNA directs the host to produce new viruses, ultimately causing host cell destruction. Prophage Integrated viral DNA within a bacterial chromosome, remaining inactive but replicating with the host genome. Lysogen A bacterial cell containing integrated viral DNA, capable of passing it to daughter cells during division. Integration The process where viral DNA becomes part of the host's chromosome, establishing a dormant state. Excision The removal of integrated viral DNA from the host chromosome, enabling the virus to re-enter active replication. Lysogenic Conversion A change in bacterial phenotype due to the presence of integrated viral DNA, often altering surface structures or toxin production. Superinfection A secondary infection of a bacterial cell by the same type of virus, often prevented by changes from integrated viral DNA. Surface Structures Molecular features on bacterial cells that can be altered by viral DNA, affecting susceptibility to viral attachment. Toxin A harmful substance whose synthesis can be enabled in bacteria by integrated viral DNA, contributing to disease. Lambda Phage A well-studied virus that infects bacteria and can undergo both dormant and active replication cycles. Genome Entry The introduction of viral genetic material into a bacterial cell, initiating either dormancy or active replication.
Bacteriophage: Lysogenic Phage Infections
