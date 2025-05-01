Skip to main content
Bacteriophage: Lysogenic Phage Infections definitions

  • Lysogenic Phage
    A virus capable of integrating its DNA into a bacterial chromosome, remaining dormant instead of immediately producing new viruses.
  • Temperate Phage
    A virus that can choose between integrating its DNA into the host genome or initiating immediate host cell lysis.
  • Lysogenic Cycle
    A process where viral DNA integrates into the host chromosome and is replicated passively without producing new viruses.
  • Lytic Cycle
    A process where viral DNA directs the host to produce new viruses, ultimately causing host cell destruction.
  • Prophage
    Integrated viral DNA within a bacterial chromosome, remaining inactive but replicating with the host genome.
  • Lysogen
    A bacterial cell containing integrated viral DNA, capable of passing it to daughter cells during division.
  • Integration
    The process where viral DNA becomes part of the host's chromosome, establishing a dormant state.
  • Excision
    The removal of integrated viral DNA from the host chromosome, enabling the virus to re-enter active replication.
  • Lysogenic Conversion
    A change in bacterial phenotype due to the presence of integrated viral DNA, often altering surface structures or toxin production.
  • Superinfection
    A secondary infection of a bacterial cell by the same type of virus, often prevented by changes from integrated viral DNA.
  • Surface Structures
    Molecular features on bacterial cells that can be altered by viral DNA, affecting susceptibility to viral attachment.
  • Toxin
    A harmful substance whose synthesis can be enabled in bacteria by integrated viral DNA, contributing to disease.
  • Lambda Phage
    A well-studied virus that infects bacteria and can undergo both dormant and active replication cycles.
  • Genome Entry
    The introduction of viral genetic material into a bacterial cell, initiating either dormancy or active replication.