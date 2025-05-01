Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Lysogenic Phage A virus capable of integrating its DNA into a bacterial chromosome, remaining dormant instead of immediately producing new viruses.

Temperate Phage A virus that can choose between integrating its DNA into the host genome or initiating immediate host cell lysis.

Lysogenic Cycle A process where viral DNA integrates into the host chromosome and is replicated passively without producing new viruses.

Lytic Cycle A process where viral DNA directs the host to produce new viruses, ultimately causing host cell destruction.

Prophage Integrated viral DNA within a bacterial chromosome, remaining inactive but replicating with the host genome.

Lysogen A bacterial cell containing integrated viral DNA, capable of passing it to daughter cells during division.