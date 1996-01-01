Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Bacteriophage: Lysogenic Phage Infections
Which steps of the lytic and lysogenic cycles are the same?
Some bacterial viruses (lysogenic phages) carry viral DNA that acts like an episome. When a bacterial cell that is infected by a lysogenic phage replicates, what happens to the viral DNA?
Lysogenic Conversion
A strain of Corynebacterium diphtheriae has been infected by the Phage-beta, and the phage genome has been integrated into the host chromosome. Thus, this Corynebacterium diphtheriae is ______ and the integrated phage genome is a _______.