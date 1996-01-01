Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions

Bacteriophage: Lysogenic Phage Infections

Next Topic
1

concept

Bacteriophage: Lysogenic Phage Infections

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
2
Problem

Which steps of the lytic and lysogenic cycles are the same?

3
Problem

Some bacterial viruses (lysogenic phages) carry viral DNA that acts like an episome. When a bacterial cell that is infected by a lysogenic phage replicates, what happens to the viral DNA?

4

concept

Lysogenic Conversion

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
5
Problem

A strain of Corynebacterium diphtheriae has been infected by the Phage-beta, and the phage genome has been integrated into the host chromosome. Thus, this Corynebacterium diphtheriae is ______ and the integrated phage genome is a _______.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.