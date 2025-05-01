Back
Biofilm Community of cells encased in a protective, sticky matrix anchored to a surface, enabling survival in harsh environments. Extracellular Polymeric Substance Sticky, slime-like matrix secreted by cells, forming the structural and protective framework for communities. EPS Abbreviation for the matrix that encases and shields cells, supporting structure and facilitating communication. Attachment Initial stage where cells adhere to a surface, often using specialized structures, beginning community formation. Colonization Stage where attached cells multiply and produce the protective matrix, expanding the community. Maturation Phase where the community grows, diversifies, and incorporates additional cells, strengthening the structure. Dispersal Final stage where cells detach from the community to establish new groups elsewhere. Fimbriae Small bacterial structures crucial for adhering to surfaces during the initial stage of community development. Quorum Sensing Chemical communication process allowing cells to detect population density and coordinate group behaviors. Signaling Molecule Chemical released by cells into the matrix, enabling detection of cell density and triggering coordinated responses. Cell Density Measurement of the number of cells within a community, influencing chemical communication and group actions. Resistance Genes Genetic elements that can be transferred within the matrix, providing protection against harmful agents. Bacteria Single-celled organisms commonly forming communities encased in a protective matrix on surfaces. Archaea Microorganisms that, along with bacteria, can form structured communities within a protective matrix.
