Biofilm Community of cells encased in a protective, sticky matrix anchored to a surface, enabling survival in harsh environments.

Extracellular Polymeric Substance Sticky, slime-like matrix secreted by cells, forming the structural and protective framework for communities.

EPS Abbreviation for the matrix that encases and shields cells, supporting structure and facilitating communication.

Attachment Initial stage where cells adhere to a surface, often using specialized structures, beginning community formation.

Colonization Stage where attached cells multiply and produce the protective matrix, expanding the community.

Maturation Phase where the community grows, diversifies, and incorporates additional cells, strengthening the structure.