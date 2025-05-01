Skip to main content
Back

Biofilms definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Biofilm
    Community of cells encased in a protective, sticky matrix anchored to a surface, enabling survival in harsh environments.
  • Extracellular Polymeric Substance
    Sticky, slime-like matrix secreted by cells, forming the structural and protective framework for communities.
  • EPS
    Abbreviation for the matrix that encases and shields cells, supporting structure and facilitating communication.
  • Attachment
    Initial stage where cells adhere to a surface, often using specialized structures, beginning community formation.
  • Colonization
    Stage where attached cells multiply and produce the protective matrix, expanding the community.
  • Maturation
    Phase where the community grows, diversifies, and incorporates additional cells, strengthening the structure.
  • Dispersal
    Final stage where cells detach from the community to establish new groups elsewhere.
  • Fimbriae
    Small bacterial structures crucial for adhering to surfaces during the initial stage of community development.
  • Quorum Sensing
    Chemical communication process allowing cells to detect population density and coordinate group behaviors.
  • Signaling Molecule
    Chemical released by cells into the matrix, enabling detection of cell density and triggering coordinated responses.
  • Cell Density
    Measurement of the number of cells within a community, influencing chemical communication and group actions.
  • Resistance Genes
    Genetic elements that can be transferred within the matrix, providing protection against harmful agents.
  • Bacteria
    Single-celled organisms commonly forming communities encased in a protective matrix on surfaces.
  • Archaea
    Microorganisms that, along with bacteria, can form structured communities within a protective matrix.