  • Cell Envelope
    All surface layers surrounding a cell, including membranes and walls, with composition varying by cell type.
  • Cell Membrane
    A universal boundary in all cells, forming part of the envelope and composed mainly of a phospholipid bilayer.
  • Cell Wall
    A structural layer outside the membrane, present in some cells, contributing to the cell envelope.
  • Phospholipid Bilayer
    A double layer of amphipathic molecules forming the main structure of biological membranes.
  • Amphipathic Molecule
    A molecule possessing both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions, crucial for membrane structure.
  • Protein
    A major membrane component, sometimes comprising up to 80% of membrane mass, capable of lateral movement.
  • Cholesterol
    A molecule embedded in membranes, contributing to membrane structure and fluidity.
  • Fluid Mosaic Model
    A concept describing membranes as semi-fluid structures with mobile proteins and diverse components.
  • Plasma Membrane
    Another term for the cell membrane, emphasizing its role as the cell's outermost boundary.
  • Scanning Electron Micrograph
    An imaging technique used to visualize membrane surfaces at high magnification.
  • Lateral Movement
    The ability of membrane proteins and molecules to shift positions within the membrane plane.
  • Hydrophilic Group
    A region of a molecule that interacts favorably with water, present in phospholipids.
  • Hydrophobic Group
    A region of a molecule that avoids water, contributing to membrane bilayer formation.