Back
Cell Envelope All surface layers surrounding a cell, including membranes and walls, with composition varying by cell type. Cell Membrane A universal boundary in all cells, forming part of the envelope and composed mainly of a phospholipid bilayer. Cell Wall A structural layer outside the membrane, present in some cells, contributing to the cell envelope. Phospholipid Bilayer A double layer of amphipathic molecules forming the main structure of biological membranes. Amphipathic Molecule A molecule possessing both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions, crucial for membrane structure. Protein A major membrane component, sometimes comprising up to 80% of membrane mass, capable of lateral movement. Cholesterol A molecule embedded in membranes, contributing to membrane structure and fluidity. Fluid Mosaic Model A concept describing membranes as semi-fluid structures with mobile proteins and diverse components. Plasma Membrane Another term for the cell membrane, emphasizing its role as the cell's outermost boundary. Scanning Electron Micrograph An imaging technique used to visualize membrane surfaces at high magnification. Lateral Movement The ability of membrane proteins and molecules to shift positions within the membrane plane. Hydrophilic Group A region of a molecule that interacts favorably with water, present in phospholipids. Hydrophobic Group A region of a molecule that avoids water, contributing to membrane bilayer formation.
Cell Envelope & Biological Membranes definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13