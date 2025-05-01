Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Cell Envelope All surface layers surrounding a cell, including membranes and walls, with composition varying by cell type.

Cell Membrane A universal boundary in all cells, forming part of the envelope and composed mainly of a phospholipid bilayer.

Cell Wall A structural layer outside the membrane, present in some cells, contributing to the cell envelope.

Phospholipid Bilayer A double layer of amphipathic molecules forming the main structure of biological membranes.

Amphipathic Molecule A molecule possessing both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions, crucial for membrane structure.

Protein A major membrane component, sometimes comprising up to 80% of membrane mass, capable of lateral movement.