Antimicrobial Drugs Compounds used to inhibit or kill microorganisms, with a focus on those targeting bacteria in clinical settings.

Antibiotics Substances specifically designed to target and eliminate bacterial pathogens, often classified by their spectrum of activity.

Broad Spectrum Classification for agents effective against a wide variety of bacterial types, including both gram-positive and gram-negative species.

Narrow Spectrum Classification for agents effective against a limited range of bacteria, often primarily targeting gram-positive organisms.

Gram-Positive Bacteria Microbes characterized by a single membrane and a thick, exposed peptidoglycan cell wall, making them more accessible to certain drugs.

Gram-Negative Bacteria Microbes with a double membrane structure and an inner peptidoglycan layer, often less susceptible to many drugs.