Back
Antimicrobial Drugs Compounds used to inhibit or kill microorganisms, with a focus on those targeting bacteria in clinical settings. Antibiotics Substances specifically designed to target and eliminate bacterial pathogens, often classified by their spectrum of activity. Broad Spectrum Classification for agents effective against a wide variety of bacterial types, including both gram-positive and gram-negative species. Narrow Spectrum Classification for agents effective against a limited range of bacteria, often primarily targeting gram-positive organisms. Gram-Positive Bacteria Microbes characterized by a single membrane and a thick, exposed peptidoglycan cell wall, making them more accessible to certain drugs. Gram-Negative Bacteria Microbes with a double membrane structure and an inner peptidoglycan layer, often less susceptible to many drugs. Cell Wall A structural layer, often composed of peptidoglycan, that provides shape and protection to bacterial cells. Peptidoglycan A mesh-like polymer forming the main component of bacterial cell walls, especially prominent in gram-positive organisms. Cell Membrane A lipid bilayer that encloses the cytoplasm of bacterial cells, serving as a barrier to external substances. Double Membrane A feature of gram-negative bacteria, consisting of both inner and outer lipid bilayers, complicating drug entry. Porins Protein channels in the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria that allow passage of water and small molecules. Spectrum of Activity The range of microbial types an antimicrobial agent can effectively target, influencing clinical drug selection. Toxicity The ability of a substance to cause harm to bacterial cells, determining its effectiveness as an antimicrobial.
Broad vs Narrow Spectrum Drugs definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13