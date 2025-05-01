Skip to main content
Back

Broad vs Narrow Spectrum Drugs definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Antimicrobial Drugs
    Compounds used to inhibit or kill microorganisms, with a focus on those targeting bacteria in clinical settings.
  • Antibiotics
    Substances specifically designed to target and eliminate bacterial pathogens, often classified by their spectrum of activity.
  • Broad Spectrum
    Classification for agents effective against a wide variety of bacterial types, including both gram-positive and gram-negative species.
  • Narrow Spectrum
    Classification for agents effective against a limited range of bacteria, often primarily targeting gram-positive organisms.
  • Gram-Positive Bacteria
    Microbes characterized by a single membrane and a thick, exposed peptidoglycan cell wall, making them more accessible to certain drugs.
  • Gram-Negative Bacteria
    Microbes with a double membrane structure and an inner peptidoglycan layer, often less susceptible to many drugs.
  • Cell Wall
    A structural layer, often composed of peptidoglycan, that provides shape and protection to bacterial cells.
  • Peptidoglycan
    A mesh-like polymer forming the main component of bacterial cell walls, especially prominent in gram-positive organisms.
  • Cell Membrane
    A lipid bilayer that encloses the cytoplasm of bacterial cells, serving as a barrier to external substances.
  • Double Membrane
    A feature of gram-negative bacteria, consisting of both inner and outer lipid bilayers, complicating drug entry.
  • Porins
    Protein channels in the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria that allow passage of water and small molecules.
  • Spectrum of Activity
    The range of microbial types an antimicrobial agent can effectively target, influencing clinical drug selection.
  • Toxicity
    The ability of a substance to cause harm to bacterial cells, determining its effectiveness as an antimicrobial.