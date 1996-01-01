The Glycocalyx: Capsules & Slime Layers quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which bacterial structure protects bacteria from being phagocytized? The capsule, a highly organized and dense form of the glycocalyx, protects bacteria from being phagocytized.

True or false: When the bacterial glycocalyx is easily removed, it is called a capsule. False. When the bacterial glycocalyx is easily removed, it is called a slime layer, not a capsule.

What is the main chemical composition of the bacterial glycocalyx? The glycocalyx is primarily composed of complex polysaccharides.

How does the glycocalyx help bacteria survive in dry environments? The glycocalyx protects bacteria from dehydration by helping to retain water around the cell.

What role does the glycocalyx play in nutrient acquisition for bacteria? The sticky nature of the glycocalyx allows bacteria to collect nutrients from their environment.

How is the glycocalyx typically represented in bacterial cell images? In images, the glycocalyx is often shown as a yellow border surrounding the bacterial cell.