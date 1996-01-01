Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions

The Glycocalyx: Capsules & Slime Layers

1

The Glycocalyx: Capsules & Slime Layers

What is the function of the glycocalyx in bacterial cells?

3
__________ is the slime-like layer of polysaccharides on the outer surface of bacterial cells.

4

Capsules vs. Slime Layers

___________ are an organized layer of polysaccharides tightly anchored to the cell wall.

6
Which of the following is not a function of slime layers and capsules:

