The Glycocalyx: Capsules & Slime Layers
What is the function of the glycocalyx in bacterial cells?
__________ is the slime-like layer of polysaccharides on the outer surface of bacterial cells.
Capsules vs. Slime Layers
___________ are an organized layer of polysaccharides tightly anchored to the cell wall.
Which of the following is not a function of slime layers and capsules: