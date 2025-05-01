Skip to main content
Back

Carbohydrates definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Carbohydrate
    A carbon-based molecule with multiple hydroxyl groups, serving as a primary energy source and structural component in cells.
  • Saccharide
    A sugar unit, ranging from single molecules to long chains, forming the basic building blocks of carbohydrates.
  • Monosaccharide
    A single sugar unit acting as the monomer for larger carbohydrate structures, exemplified by glucose.
  • Oligosaccharide
    A carbohydrate composed of 2 to 20 covalently linked monosaccharide units, often involved in cell recognition.
  • Polysaccharide
    A polymer consisting of more than 20 monosaccharide units, serving roles in energy storage and structural support.
  • Glucose
    The most abundant simple sugar, following the formula C6H12O6, and a key energy source for cells.
  • Glycosidic Bond
    A covalent linkage formed between monosaccharide units during the synthesis of larger carbohydrate molecules.
  • Dehydration Synthesis
    A process that joins monosaccharides by removing a water molecule, resulting in the formation of larger carbohydrates.
  • Hydrolysis
    A reaction that splits polysaccharides into monosaccharides by adding water, facilitating carbohydrate breakdown.
  • Cellulose
    A structural polysaccharide found in plant cell walls, providing rigidity and support to plant cells.
  • Chitin
    A structural polysaccharide present in the exoskeletons of insects and crustaceans, offering protection and support.
  • Starch
    A storage polysaccharide in plants, composed of glucose units, serving as an energy reserve.
  • Glycogen
    A storage polysaccharide in animals, primarily found in the liver and muscles, storing glucose for energy.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    A functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, abundant in carbohydrate structures.
  • Energy Storage
    A primary function of certain carbohydrates, allowing organisms to retain and mobilize glucose as needed.