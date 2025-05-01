Back
Carbohydrate A carbon-based molecule with multiple hydroxyl groups, serving as a primary energy source and structural component in cells. Saccharide A sugar unit, ranging from single molecules to long chains, forming the basic building blocks of carbohydrates. Monosaccharide A single sugar unit acting as the monomer for larger carbohydrate structures, exemplified by glucose. Oligosaccharide A carbohydrate composed of 2 to 20 covalently linked monosaccharide units, often involved in cell recognition. Polysaccharide A polymer consisting of more than 20 monosaccharide units, serving roles in energy storage and structural support. Glucose The most abundant simple sugar, following the formula C6H12O6, and a key energy source for cells. Glycosidic Bond A covalent linkage formed between monosaccharide units during the synthesis of larger carbohydrate molecules. Dehydration Synthesis A process that joins monosaccharides by removing a water molecule, resulting in the formation of larger carbohydrates. Hydrolysis A reaction that splits polysaccharides into monosaccharides by adding water, facilitating carbohydrate breakdown. Cellulose A structural polysaccharide found in plant cell walls, providing rigidity and support to plant cells. Chitin A structural polysaccharide present in the exoskeletons of insects and crustaceans, offering protection and support. Starch A storage polysaccharide in plants, composed of glucose units, serving as an energy reserve. Glycogen A storage polysaccharide in animals, primarily found in the liver and muscles, storing glucose for energy. Hydroxyl Group A functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, abundant in carbohydrate structures. Energy Storage A primary function of certain carbohydrates, allowing organisms to retain and mobilize glucose as needed.
