Terms in this set ( 15 )

Carbohydrate A carbon-based molecule with multiple hydroxyl groups, serving as a primary energy source and structural component in cells.

Saccharide A sugar unit, ranging from single molecules to long chains, forming the basic building blocks of carbohydrates.

Monosaccharide A single sugar unit acting as the monomer for larger carbohydrate structures, exemplified by glucose.

Oligosaccharide A carbohydrate composed of 2 to 20 covalently linked monosaccharide units, often involved in cell recognition.

Polysaccharide A polymer consisting of more than 20 monosaccharide units, serving roles in energy storage and structural support.

Glucose The most abundant simple sugar, following the formula C6H12O6, and a key energy source for cells.