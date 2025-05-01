Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Agranulocyte White blood cell lacking visible cytoplasmic granules under a light microscope, includes monocytes and lymphocytes.

Monocyte Circulating leukocyte capable of differentiating into macrophages or dendritic cells, key in immune defense.

Macrophage Phagocytic cell derived from monocytes, acts as a sentinel and eliminates pathogens by engulfing them.

Resident Macrophage Stationary immune cell permanently located in specific tissues, ready to respond to local infections.

Wandering Macrophage Mobile immune cell that travels through the bloodstream to sites of infection when recruited.

Giant Cell Large immune structure formed by the fusion of multiple macrophages, possessing enhanced destructive abilities.