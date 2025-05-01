Back
Agranulocyte White blood cell lacking visible cytoplasmic granules under a light microscope, includes monocytes and lymphocytes. Monocyte Circulating leukocyte capable of differentiating into macrophages or dendritic cells, key in immune defense. Macrophage Phagocytic cell derived from monocytes, acts as a sentinel and eliminates pathogens by engulfing them. Resident Macrophage Stationary immune cell permanently located in specific tissues, ready to respond to local infections. Wandering Macrophage Mobile immune cell that travels through the bloodstream to sites of infection when recruited. Giant Cell Large immune structure formed by the fusion of multiple macrophages, possessing enhanced destructive abilities. Dendritic Cell Sentinel cell with long appendages, specializes in antigen presentation to activate adaptive immune responses. Phagocytosis Process where immune cells ingest and break down pathogens or debris, crucial for host defense. Sentinel Cell Immune cell acting as a lookout, detecting pathogens and alerting other immune system components. Lymphocyte White blood cell derived from lymphoid progenitors, includes B cells, T cells, and natural killer cells. B Cell Adaptive immune lymphocyte responsible for recognizing specific antigens and producing antibodies. T Cell Adaptive immune lymphocyte that recognizes specific antigens and orchestrates immune responses. Natural Killer Cell Innate lymphoid cell capable of destroying a variety of infected or abnormal cells without antigen specificity. Innate Lymphoid Cell Lymphocyte group lacking antigen specificity, includes natural killer cells, functions in innate immunity. Adaptive Immunity Immune response characterized by specificity for antigens and memory, primarily involving B and T cells.
Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes definitions
