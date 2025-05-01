Skip to main content
Back

Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Agranulocyte
    White blood cell lacking visible cytoplasmic granules under a light microscope, includes monocytes and lymphocytes.
  • Monocyte
    Circulating leukocyte capable of differentiating into macrophages or dendritic cells, key in immune defense.
  • Macrophage
    Phagocytic cell derived from monocytes, acts as a sentinel and eliminates pathogens by engulfing them.
  • Resident Macrophage
    Stationary immune cell permanently located in specific tissues, ready to respond to local infections.
  • Wandering Macrophage
    Mobile immune cell that travels through the bloodstream to sites of infection when recruited.
  • Giant Cell
    Large immune structure formed by the fusion of multiple macrophages, possessing enhanced destructive abilities.
  • Dendritic Cell
    Sentinel cell with long appendages, specializes in antigen presentation to activate adaptive immune responses.
  • Phagocytosis
    Process where immune cells ingest and break down pathogens or debris, crucial for host defense.
  • Sentinel Cell
    Immune cell acting as a lookout, detecting pathogens and alerting other immune system components.
  • Lymphocyte
    White blood cell derived from lymphoid progenitors, includes B cells, T cells, and natural killer cells.
  • B Cell
    Adaptive immune lymphocyte responsible for recognizing specific antigens and producing antibodies.
  • T Cell
    Adaptive immune lymphocyte that recognizes specific antigens and orchestrates immune responses.
  • Natural Killer Cell
    Innate lymphoid cell capable of destroying a variety of infected or abnormal cells without antigen specificity.
  • Innate Lymphoid Cell
    Lymphocyte group lacking antigen specificity, includes natural killer cells, functions in innate immunity.
  • Adaptive Immunity
    Immune response characterized by specificity for antigens and memory, primarily involving B and T cells.