Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following cytokines act as signals between leukocytes? Interleukins are cytokines that act as signals between leukocytes, helping coordinate immune responses.

Which immune cells are responsible for killing infected cells? Neutrophils and eosinophils are immune cells that kill infected cells, with neutrophils targeting bacteria and eosinophils targeting parasitic worms.

Which of these cells is a phagocytic leukocyte that can engulf a foreign bacterium? Neutrophils are phagocytic leukocytes capable of engulfing and destroying foreign bacteria.

Which immune system cells carry clusters of differentiation (CD) receptors? All leukocytes, including granulocytes, carry clusters of differentiation (CD) receptors on their surfaces.

Which of the following white blood cells are classified as granulocytes? Check all that apply. Neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils are all classified as granulocytes.

What type of cell specializes in killing virus-infected cells? Neutrophils can help eliminate virus-infected cells through phagocytosis and degranulation, though other immune cells like cytotoxic T cells are more specialized for this task.