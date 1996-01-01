Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes quiz #1 Flashcards
Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes quiz #1
Which of the following cytokines act as signals between leukocytes?
Interleukins are cytokines that act as signals between leukocytes, helping coordinate immune responses.Which immune cells are responsible for killing infected cells?
Neutrophils and eosinophils are immune cells that kill infected cells, with neutrophils targeting bacteria and eosinophils targeting parasitic worms.Which of these cells is a phagocytic leukocyte that can engulf a foreign bacterium?
Neutrophils are phagocytic leukocytes capable of engulfing and destroying foreign bacteria.Which immune system cells carry clusters of differentiation (CD) receptors?
All leukocytes, including granulocytes, carry clusters of differentiation (CD) receptors on their surfaces.Which of the following white blood cells are classified as granulocytes? Check all that apply.
Neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils are all classified as granulocytes.What type of cell specializes in killing virus-infected cells?
Neutrophils can help eliminate virus-infected cells through phagocytosis and degranulation, though other immune cells like cytotoxic T cells are more specialized for this task.Which specialized leukocytes patrol the body searching for antigens that produce infections?
Neutrophils patrol the body and are the first responders to sites of infection, searching for antigens and microbes.Which cell phagocytizes an antigen and displays fragments of it on its surface?
Neutrophils and other phagocytic cells, such as macrophages, can phagocytize antigens and display fragments on their surface for immune recognition.Bacteria and viruses are destroyed by white blood cells called __________.
Bacteria and viruses are destroyed by white blood cells called neutrophils.Antibodies that act against a particular foreign substance are released by which cells?
Antibodies are released by B lymphocytes (not granulocytes), but granulocytes help destroy microbes through other mechanisms.What kinds of cells engulf the foreign cells and molecules they encounter and recognize?
Neutrophils are cells that engulf foreign cells and molecules through phagocytosis.Which of the following would be true about white blood cells that phagocytize and digest other cells?
White blood cells that phagocytize and digest other cells, such as neutrophils, help protect the body by destroying invading microbes.Granulocytes include ________.
Granulocytes include neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils.