Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

19. Innate Immunity

Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes

Granulocytes

Neutrophils

Which granulocyte is the first to respond to an infection, has hydrolytic enzymes in its granules, and possesses the ability of phagocytosis?

Eosinophils

Basophils

Which of the following is a phagocytic cell found in the human body?

Which of the following answers are characteristics or roles of granulocytes?

White blood cells are referred to as _________.

Two immune cells have very similar functions. Both immune cells release histamine and induce inflammation. However, _________ cells reside in specific tissues, while _________ cells travel through the blood stream.

In type I allergic reactions, antibodies are produced and bind to:

Granulocytes:

