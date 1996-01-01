Skip to main content
Characteristics of Infectious Disease quiz #1 Flashcards

Characteristics of Infectious Disease quiz #1
  • Which of the following is a characteristic of infectious mononucleosis?
    Infectious mononucleosis is characterized by signs and symptoms such as fever, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes, which are observable and measurable indicators of infection.
  • Which of the following is not a normal portal of exit for an infectious disease?
    A portal of exit is a route by which pathogens leave the host; examples include respiratory tract, gastrointestinal tract, and skin. The placenta is not a normal portal of exit for most infectious diseases.
  • Which of the following can be considered a reservoir for infectious diseases?
    A reservoir for infectious diseases can be humans, animals, or environmental sources where pathogens can survive and potentially infect new hosts.
  • Which sequence accurately describes the terminology used related to stages of an infectious disease?
    The stages of an infectious disease typically include incubation period, prodromal period, illness, decline, and convalescence.
  • Which of the following statements about the development of infectious diseases is correct?
    Infectious diseases develop when a pathogen colonizes and replicates within a host, leading to observable signs and subjective symptoms.
  • Which of the following conditions is not a sign of infection?
    Pain is not a sign of infection; it is a symptom, as it is subjective and only experienced by the patient.
  • Diseases caused by pathogens are ____________ diseases.
    Diseases caused by pathogens are infectious diseases.
  • If an individual is a carrier of an infectious disease, he is __________.
    If an individual is a carrier of an infectious disease, he is asymptomatic but can still transmit the pathogen to others.
  • An infectious disease is most accurately defined as:
    An infectious disease is a spreadable disease caused by infection with a pathogen, resulting in signs and symptoms in the host.
