Characteristics of Infectious Disease quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following is a characteristic of infectious mononucleosis?
Infectious mononucleosis is characterized by signs and symptoms such as fever, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes, which are observable and measurable indicators of infection.
Which of the following is not a normal portal of exit for an infectious disease?
A portal of exit is a route by which pathogens leave the host; examples include respiratory tract, gastrointestinal tract, and skin. The placenta is not a normal portal of exit for most infectious diseases.
Which of the following can be considered a reservoir for infectious diseases?
A reservoir for infectious diseases can be humans, animals, or environmental sources where pathogens can survive and potentially infect new hosts.
Which sequence accurately describes the terminology used related to stages of an infectious disease?
The stages of an infectious disease typically include incubation period, prodromal period, illness, decline, and convalescence.
Which of the following statements about the development of infectious diseases is correct?
Infectious diseases develop when a pathogen colonizes and replicates within a host, leading to observable signs and subjective symptoms.
Which of the following conditions is not a sign of infection?
Pain is not a sign of infection; it is a symptom, as it is subjective and only experienced by the patient.
Diseases caused by pathogens are ____________ diseases.
Diseases caused by pathogens are infectious diseases.
If an individual is a carrier of an infectious disease, he is __________.
If an individual is a carrier of an infectious disease, he is asymptomatic but can still transmit the pathogen to others.
An infectious disease is most accurately defined as:
An infectious disease is a spreadable disease caused by infection with a pathogen, resulting in signs and symptoms in the host.
