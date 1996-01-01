Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Intro to Characteristics of Infectious Disease
Communicable vs. Noncommunicable Diseases
Which of the following would be considered a sign of a disease or infection?
Diseases or infections that can be transmitted from one individuals to another are categorized as what types of diseases?
Which of the following illnesses is an example of a noncommunicable disease?
Determine if the diseases below are communicable or noncommunicable diseases.
A. Communicable Disease. B. Noncommunicable Disease.
_____ 1) Lung Cancer. _____ 3) HIV. _____ 5) Diabetes.
_____ 2) Measles. _____ 4) Stroke. _____ 6) Covid-19.
Pathogens that are very virulent are more likely to cause disease than pathogens that are less virulent (Virulence:the ability of a pathogen to cause and infection/disease). The infectious dose for Virus X is must lower than the infectious dose of Virus Y. Which virus is more virulent?
Primary vs. Secondary Infections
Opportunistic pathogens are least likely to infect which of the following groups of people?
Virulence
Characteristics of a pathogen that promote pathogenicity are called:
Virulent pathogens are:
Which of the following pathogen characteristics may be considered virulence factor(s)?
An encapsulated bacterium can be a virulent pathogen because the capsule:
Which of the following is a true statement?