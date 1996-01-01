Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

21. Principles of Disease

Characteristics of Infectious Disease

Next Topic
1

concept

Intro to Characteristics of Infectious Disease

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
2

concept

Communicable vs. Noncommunicable Diseases

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
3
Problem

Which of the following would be considered a sign of a disease or infection?

4
Problem

Diseases or infections that can be transmitted from one individuals to another are categorized as what types of diseases?

5
Problem

Which of the following illnesses is an example of a noncommunicable disease?

6
Problem

Determine if the diseases below are communicable or noncommunicable diseases.

A. Communicable Disease. B.  Noncommunicable Disease.
_____ 1) Lung Cancer.            _____ 3) HIV.                         _____  5) Diabetes.
_____ 2) Measles.                   _____ 4) Stroke.                    _____ 6) Covid-19.

Was this helpful ?
0
7
Problem

Pathogens that are very virulent are more likely to cause disease than pathogens that are less virulent (Virulence:the ability of a pathogen to cause and infection/disease). The infectious dose for Virus X is must lower than the infectious dose of Virus Y. Which virus is more virulent?

8

concept

Primary vs. Secondary Infections

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
9
Problem

Opportunistic pathogens are least likely to infect which of the following groups of people?

10

concept

Virulence

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
11
Problem

Characteristics of a pathogen that promote pathogenicity are called:

12
Problem

Virulent pathogens are:

13
Problem

Which of the following pathogen characteristics may be considered virulence factor(s)?

14
Problem

An encapsulated bacterium can be a virulent pathogen because the capsule:

15
Problem

Which of the following is a true statement?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.