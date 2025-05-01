Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Sanitizer A chemical that reduces bacteria to meet public health standards and enhances the appearance of cleanliness, often used on surfaces and hands.

Disinfectant A chemical, also called a germicide or microbicide, used on nonliving objects to kill most pathogens, though some may survive.

Antiseptic A disinfectant safe for application on living tissue, such as skin, to reduce microbial presence without causing harm.

Sterilizer A chemical capable of destroying all microbes, including endospores, but not prions, ensuring complete microbial elimination.

Germicide A synonym for disinfectant, referring to chemicals that kill a broad range of microbes on inanimate surfaces.

Microbicide A term interchangeable with disinfectant, indicating a chemical that targets and kills microorganisms on objects.