Sanitizer A chemical that reduces bacteria to meet public health standards and enhances the appearance of cleanliness, often used on surfaces and hands. Disinfectant A chemical, also called a germicide or microbicide, used on nonliving objects to kill most pathogens, though some may survive. Antiseptic A disinfectant safe for application on living tissue, such as skin, to reduce microbial presence without causing harm. Sterilizer A chemical capable of destroying all microbes, including endospores, but not prions, ensuring complete microbial elimination. Germicide A synonym for disinfectant, referring to chemicals that kill a broad range of microbes on inanimate surfaces. Microbicide A term interchangeable with disinfectant, indicating a chemical that targets and kills microorganisms on objects. Bacteriocide A disinfectant that permanently kills bacteria, preventing any regrowth even after removal of the agent. Fungicide A disinfectant that kills fungi, ensuring their elimination from treated surfaces. Bacteriostatic A chemical that inhibits bacterial growth without killing, allowing bacteria to resume growth if the agent is removed. Fungistatic A chemical that inhibits fungal growth reversibly, with fungi able to grow again once the agent is no longer present. Organic Matter Material containing carbon and hydrogen, such as soil, which can interfere with the effectiveness of chemical agents. Toxicity The potential of a chemical agent to cause harm to humans or other non-target organisms, influencing its suitability. Storage Capability The specific requirements for keeping a chemical agent stable and effective, such as temperature or pressure conditions. Environmental Impact The potential for a chemical agent to act as a pollutant or cause ecological harm, affecting its selection for use.
Chemical Methods to Control Microbial Growth definitions
