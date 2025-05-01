Skip to main content
Chemical Methods to Control Microbial Growth definitions

  • Sanitizer
    A chemical that reduces bacteria to meet public health standards and enhances the appearance of cleanliness, often used on surfaces and hands.
  • Disinfectant
    A chemical, also called a germicide or microbicide, used on nonliving objects to kill most pathogens, though some may survive.
  • Antiseptic
    A disinfectant safe for application on living tissue, such as skin, to reduce microbial presence without causing harm.
  • Sterilizer
    A chemical capable of destroying all microbes, including endospores, but not prions, ensuring complete microbial elimination.
  • Germicide
    A synonym for disinfectant, referring to chemicals that kill a broad range of microbes on inanimate surfaces.
  • Microbicide
    A term interchangeable with disinfectant, indicating a chemical that targets and kills microorganisms on objects.
  • Bacteriocide
    A disinfectant that permanently kills bacteria, preventing any regrowth even after removal of the agent.
  • Fungicide
    A disinfectant that kills fungi, ensuring their elimination from treated surfaces.
  • Bacteriostatic
    A chemical that inhibits bacterial growth without killing, allowing bacteria to resume growth if the agent is removed.
  • Fungistatic
    A chemical that inhibits fungal growth reversibly, with fungi able to grow again once the agent is no longer present.
  • Organic Matter
    Material containing carbon and hydrogen, such as soil, which can interfere with the effectiveness of chemical agents.
  • Toxicity
    The potential of a chemical agent to cause harm to humans or other non-target organisms, influencing its suitability.
  • Storage Capability
    The specific requirements for keeping a chemical agent stable and effective, such as temperature or pressure conditions.
  • Environmental Impact
    The potential for a chemical agent to act as a pollutant or cause ecological harm, affecting its selection for use.