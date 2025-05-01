Skip to main content
Chemical Reactions definitions

  • Chemical Reaction
    Process involving the making or breaking of chemical bonds, transforming starting materials into new substances.
  • Reactant
    Starting material or ingredient present at the beginning of a chemical process, found before the reaction arrow.
  • Product
    Substance formed as a result of a chemical process, present at the end of the reaction arrow.
  • Chemical Bond
    Connection between atoms that can be made or broken during chemical transformations, altering matter.
  • Endergonic Reaction
    Type of process requiring energy input, resulting in products with higher potential energy than the starting materials.
  • Exergonic Reaction
    Type of process that releases energy, producing substances with lower potential energy than the initial materials.
  • Potential Energy
    Stored energy within molecules, which can increase or decrease during chemical transformations.
  • Energy Requirement
    Amount and direction of energy flow needed for a chemical process to proceed, distinguishing reaction types.
  • Building Block
    Basic molecular unit that can be assembled into larger structures or broken into smaller pieces during reactions.
  • Complex Molecule
    Larger, more organized structure formed from smaller units, often as a result of energy input.
  • Breakdown
    Process where larger molecules are separated into smaller components, often releasing energy.
  • Synthesis
    Assembly of smaller units into a larger, more complex structure, typically requiring energy input.
  • Energy Release
    Transfer of energy from a system to its environment, commonly observed in exergonic processes.
  • Energy Input
    Addition of energy into a system, necessary for building larger molecules in certain reactions.