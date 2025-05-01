Back
Chemical Reaction Process involving the making or breaking of chemical bonds, transforming starting materials into new substances. Reactant Starting material or ingredient present at the beginning of a chemical process, found before the reaction arrow. Product Substance formed as a result of a chemical process, present at the end of the reaction arrow. Chemical Bond Connection between atoms that can be made or broken during chemical transformations, altering matter. Endergonic Reaction Type of process requiring energy input, resulting in products with higher potential energy than the starting materials. Exergonic Reaction Type of process that releases energy, producing substances with lower potential energy than the initial materials. Potential Energy Stored energy within molecules, which can increase or decrease during chemical transformations. Energy Requirement Amount and direction of energy flow needed for a chemical process to proceed, distinguishing reaction types. Building Block Basic molecular unit that can be assembled into larger structures or broken into smaller pieces during reactions. Complex Molecule Larger, more organized structure formed from smaller units, often as a result of energy input. Breakdown Process where larger molecules are separated into smaller components, often releasing energy. Synthesis Assembly of smaller units into a larger, more complex structure, typically requiring energy input. Energy Release Transfer of energy from a system to its environment, commonly observed in exergonic processes. Energy Input Addition of energy into a system, necessary for building larger molecules in certain reactions.
Chemical Reactions definitions
