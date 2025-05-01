Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Chemical Reaction Process involving the making or breaking of chemical bonds, transforming starting materials into new substances.

Reactant Starting material or ingredient present at the beginning of a chemical process, found before the reaction arrow.

Product Substance formed as a result of a chemical process, present at the end of the reaction arrow.

Chemical Bond Connection between atoms that can be made or broken during chemical transformations, altering matter.

Endergonic Reaction Type of process requiring energy input, resulting in products with higher potential energy than the starting materials.

Exergonic Reaction Type of process that releases energy, producing substances with lower potential energy than the initial materials.