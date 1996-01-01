Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Chemical Reactions
Types of Chemical Reactions
Which of the following statements is true for all exergonic reactions?
a) The products have more total energy than the reactants.
b) The reaction proceeds with a net loss of free energy.
c) The reaction goes only in a forward direction:all reactants will be converted to products.
d) A net input of energy from the surroundings is required for the reactions to proceed.