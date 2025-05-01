Back
Chemiosmosis Diffusion of ions across a semipermeable membrane, harnessing a concentration gradient to drive ATP synthesis. Hydrogen Ion Concentration Gradient Difference in hydrogen ion levels across a membrane, storing potential energy used for ATP production. Electron Transport Chain Series of protein complexes transferring electrons to create a proton gradient and facilitate ATP generation. ATP Synthase Membrane-embedded enzyme that uses ion flow to catalyze the formation of ATP from ADP and phosphate. Oxidative Phosphorylation Process coupling electron transport and chemiosmosis to produce the majority of cellular ATP. Adenosine Triphosphate Primary energy carrier molecule produced during cellular respiration, fueling cellular activities. Adenosine Diphosphate Molecule phosphorylated to form ATP, serving as a substrate for energy storage. Redox Reactions Electron transfer processes that drive the creation of a proton gradient in cellular respiration. Intermembrane Space Region between mitochondrial membranes where hydrogen ions accumulate during electron transport. Mitochondrial Matrix Innermost compartment of mitochondria, site of lower hydrogen ion concentration during chemiosmosis. Aerobic Cellular Respiration Oxygen-dependent metabolic pathway generating ATP through electron transport and chemiosmosis. Semipermeable Membrane Barrier allowing selective passage of ions, crucial for maintaining concentration gradients. Electron Carriers Molecules like NADH and FADH2 that donate electrons to the electron transport chain. Phosphorylation Addition of a phosphate group to ADP, resulting in ATP formation during energy metabolism. Potential Energy Stored energy in the form of ion gradients, harnessed for ATP synthesis in mitochondria.
Chemiosmosis definitions
