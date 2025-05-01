Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Chemiosmosis Diffusion of ions across a semipermeable membrane, harnessing a concentration gradient to drive ATP synthesis.

Hydrogen Ion Concentration Gradient Difference in hydrogen ion levels across a membrane, storing potential energy used for ATP production.

Electron Transport Chain Series of protein complexes transferring electrons to create a proton gradient and facilitate ATP generation.

ATP Synthase Membrane-embedded enzyme that uses ion flow to catalyze the formation of ATP from ADP and phosphate.

Oxidative Phosphorylation Process coupling electron transport and chemiosmosis to produce the majority of cellular ATP.

Adenosine Triphosphate Primary energy carrier molecule produced during cellular respiration, fueling cellular activities.