Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Chemiosmosis
Chemiosmotic creation of ATP is driven by:
a) Phosphate transfer through the plasma membrane.
b) Potential energy of the H+ concentration gradient created by the electron transport chain.
c) Substrate-level phosphorylation in the mitochondrial matrix.
d) Large quantities of ADP in the mitochondrial matrix.
The electron transport chain pumps H+ ions into which location of the mitochondria?
a) Mitochondrial intermembrane space.
b) Mitochondrial matrix.
c) Mitochondrial inner membrane.
d) The H+ ions are pumped out of the mitochondria.