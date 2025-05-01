Back
Chemotaxis Directed movement of a cell in response to chemical gradients, enabling approach to attractants or avoidance of repellents. Chemoattractant A chemical substance that draws motile cells toward higher concentrations, guiding their movement. Chemorepellant A chemical substance that causes motile cells to move away, promoting avoidance of unfavorable environments. Positive Chemotaxis Cellular movement toward increasing concentrations of an attractant, resulting in net migration to favorable areas. Negative Chemotaxis Cellular movement away from increasing concentrations of a repellent, steering cells from harmful conditions. Phototaxis A specialized form of movement where cells respond to light, either approaching or retreating from its source. Proton Motive Force Electrochemical gradient across a membrane that powers flagellar rotation, enabling cellular motility. Flagella Whip-like appendages distributed on the cell surface, responsible for propelling cells during movement. Run A straight, smooth swimming phase in which a cell moves in a single direction before changing course. Tumble A brief, random reorientation event that interrupts straight movement, allowing directional changes. Paratricous A pattern of flagellar distribution where appendages are spread over the entire cell surface, enhancing motility. Swimming Motility The ability of cells to move through liquid environments using coordinated flagellar action. Concentration Gradient A spatial variation in chemical concentration that cells can detect and respond to during navigation. Net Movement The overall directional progress of a cell, determined by the balance of runs and tumbles in response to stimuli.
Chemotaxis definitions
