Chemotaxis Directed movement of a cell in response to chemical gradients, enabling approach to attractants or avoidance of repellents.

Chemoattractant A chemical substance that draws motile cells toward higher concentrations, guiding their movement.

Chemorepellant A chemical substance that causes motile cells to move away, promoting avoidance of unfavorable environments.

Positive Chemotaxis Cellular movement toward increasing concentrations of an attractant, resulting in net migration to favorable areas.

Negative Chemotaxis Cellular movement away from increasing concentrations of a repellent, steering cells from harmful conditions.

Phototaxis A specialized form of movement where cells respond to light, either approaching or retreating from its source.