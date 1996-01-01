Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions

Chemotaxis

Next Topic
1

concept

Chemotaxis

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

Structures external to the bacterial cell wall that is used for motility (movement) by chemotaxis:

3
Problem

A bacterial cell moving away from the light would be an example of _______.

4

concept

Cell Motility During Chemotaxis

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5
Problem

A common attractant for bacteria is glucose sugar. Bacteria placed in a cup of water with dissolved glucose are going to change their movements depending on the concentration of the glucose. If the concentration of glucose increases the bacteria will…

6
Problem

If an E. coli bacterium finds itself moving away from an attractant how will its movements change?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.