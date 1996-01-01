Chemotaxis quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Chemotaxis quiz #1
  • A bacterial cell exhibiting chemotaxis probably has which cellular structure?
    A bacterial cell exhibiting chemotaxis probably has flagella, which enable movement through runs and tumbles toward or away from chemical stimuli.
  • What is the difference between positive and negative chemotaxis?
    Positive chemotaxis is movement toward a chemoattractant, while negative chemotaxis is movement away from a chemorepellant.
  • How does phototaxis differ from chemotaxis?
    Phototaxis is a type of chemotaxis where cells move toward or away from light, rather than chemical stimuli.
  • What powers the movement of bacterial flagella during chemotaxis?
    The movement of bacterial flagella during chemotaxis is powered by the proton motive force (PMF).
  • Describe the pattern of movement a motile cell uses during chemotaxis.
    Motile cells move in a series of 'runs' (straight movement) and 'tumbles' (directional changes) rather than in a straight line.
  • How do cells adjust their movement when sensing changes in chemoattractant concentration?
    Cells lengthen their runs in low concentrations and shorten them as they approach higher concentrations of chemoattractant.
  • What is the net movement of a cell in the absence of a chemoattractant?
    In the absence of a chemoattractant, cells show no net movement and end up near their starting position.
  • What does the term 'paratricous' refer to in bacterial motility?
    'Paratricous' refers to the distribution of flagella all over the surface of a bacterial cell.
  • What happens to a cell's movement when it encounters a chemorepellant?
    When a cell encounters a chemorepellant, it exhibits negative chemotaxis and moves away from the repellent.
  • How do cells sense and respond to chemical gradients during chemotaxis?
    Cells use complex mechanisms to detect changes in chemical concentration and adjust the length of their runs accordingly.