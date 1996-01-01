Chemotaxis quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

A bacterial cell exhibiting chemotaxis probably has which cellular structure? A bacterial cell exhibiting chemotaxis probably has flagella, which enable movement through runs and tumbles toward or away from chemical stimuli.

What is the difference between positive and negative chemotaxis? Positive chemotaxis is movement toward a chemoattractant, while negative chemotaxis is movement away from a chemorepellant.

How does phototaxis differ from chemotaxis? Phototaxis is a type of chemotaxis where cells move toward or away from light, rather than chemical stimuli.

What powers the movement of bacterial flagella during chemotaxis? The movement of bacterial flagella during chemotaxis is powered by the proton motive force (PMF).

Describe the pattern of movement a motile cell uses during chemotaxis. Motile cells move in a series of 'runs' (straight movement) and 'tumbles' (directional changes) rather than in a straight line.

How do cells adjust their movement when sensing changes in chemoattractant concentration? Cells lengthen their runs in low concentrations and shorten them as they approach higher concentrations of chemoattractant.