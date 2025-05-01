Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Chlamydia trachomatis Gram-negative, obligate intracellular bacterium responsible for the most common bacterial sexually transmitted infection.

Elementary bodies Infectious, metabolically inactive form found outside host cells, enabling transmission to new cells.

Reticulate bodies Larger, metabolically active form replicating within host cell vesicles, dependent on host metabolism.

Obligate intracellular pathogen Microbe that can only replicate inside host cell vesicles, unable to survive or multiply outside cells.

Non-gonococcal urethritis Urethral inflammation not caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae, often linked to this bacterial infection.

Pelvic inflammatory disease Chronic inflammation of uterine tubes and uterus, leading to pain, fertility issues, and increased miscarriage risk.