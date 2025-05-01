Back
Chlamydia trachomatis Gram-negative, obligate intracellular bacterium responsible for the most common bacterial sexually transmitted infection. Elementary bodies Infectious, metabolically inactive form found outside host cells, enabling transmission to new cells. Reticulate bodies Larger, metabolically active form replicating within host cell vesicles, dependent on host metabolism. Obligate intracellular pathogen Microbe that can only replicate inside host cell vesicles, unable to survive or multiply outside cells. Non-gonococcal urethritis Urethral inflammation not caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae, often linked to this bacterial infection. Pelvic inflammatory disease Chronic inflammation of uterine tubes and uterus, leading to pain, fertility issues, and increased miscarriage risk. Neonatal conjunctivitis Eye infection in newborns acquired during birth from infected mothers, potentially causing irritation or blindness. Nucleic acid amplification test Sensitive diagnostic method, such as PCR, used to detect bacterial DNA in clinical samples. Doxycycline Antibiotic commonly used to treat this infection, with high effectiveness and minimal resistance. Azithromycin Single-dose antibiotic option for effective treatment, offering convenience and low resistance rates. Asymptomatic infection Condition where individuals carry the bacterium without noticeable symptoms, increasing risk of undetected spread. Epithelial cells Primary host cells targeted by the bacterium, lining the urethra, cervix, and other mucosal surfaces. Condom use Preventive measure significantly reducing transmission by acting as a barrier at common infection sites. Antibiotic resistance Phenomenon where bacteria survive despite antibiotic treatment; notably rare in this infection. Cervicitis Inflammation of the cervix, often presenting with discharge or bleeding, and commonly associated with this infection.
Chlamydia definitions
